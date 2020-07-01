Akeredolu, Okowa, àtàwọn gómìnà Nàìjíríà míì tó ti kó àrùn Coronavirus
Gomina ipinlẹ Delta, Ọmọwe Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa ti di gomina to wa loju ọpọn lọwọlọwọ lara awọn to ṣẹṣẹ lugbadi arun Coronavirus.
Lọjọ kinni oṣu keje ọdun 2020 ni gomina Delta fi si oju opo Twitter rẹ pe Èmi àti ìyàwó mi ti lùgbàdì àrùn CoronaVirus.
My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter. pic.twitter.com/NzBWB96Q91— Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 1, 2020
Bakan naa, ọjọ kan sira wọn lo wa laarin ikede tirẹ ati ti gomina ipinlẹ Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Ni tirẹ, oun naa kede loju opo Twitter pe oun ti ya ara oun sọtọ fun itọju bayii bo tilẹ jẹ pe ko fi ami kankan han lara rẹ pe o ni arun Covid-19.
Aisan iba ni gomina Akeredolu kọkọ sọ pe oun ni to si n tọju ni nkan bii ọjọ diẹ sẹyin. Ṣugbọn o ni awọn akẹgbẹ oun lo ni ko lọ ṣe ayẹwo ti esi rẹ si jade lọjọ to gbẹyin ninu oṣu kẹfa eyi to fi han pe o ti lugbadi rẹ.
Gomina Abia
Bakan naa, gomina ipinlẹ Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu naa wa lara awọn olori ipinlẹ ti esi ayẹwo wọn fi han pe wọn ni arun Coronavirus lorilẹede Naijiria.
Esi ti gomina Ikpeazu kọkọ fi han pe ko ni arun naa nigba to lọ ṣe ayẹwo lọgbọn ọjọ oṣu karun ṣugbọn nigba to pada lọ ni ọjọ kẹrin oṣu kẹfa, o pada wale pẹlu esi pe o ni arun naa.
Nibayii, gomina Ikpeazu naa ti bẹrẹ iyasọtọ labẹ akoso awọn eleto ilera akọsẹmọṣẹ o si ni ki igbakeji rẹ maa dele de oun ko to de.
Ko wa tan sori gomina ipinlẹ Abia nikan o, awọn gomina mii to ti lugbadi Coronavirus ree:
Gomina ipinlẹ Bauchi, Bala Mohammed
Gomina Bala Mohammed ti ipinlẹ Bauchi ni iha ila oorun ariwa orilẹede naa ti gba esi ayẹwo to fi han pe o lugbadi Covid-19 ninu oṣu kẹta ọdun 2020.
Agbẹnusọ rẹ, Muktar Gidado sọ ọ ninu atẹjade kan lẹyin ti ajọ NCDC ṣe ayẹwo mẹfa lara Ọgbẹni Mohammed to si fihan pe o ni arun naa.
Ninu oṣu kẹrin ni gomina Bala Mohammed wa fi sita loju opo Twitter pe oun ti pada bọ lọwọ arun naa lẹyin to ṣe iyasọtọ to si gba itọju.
Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah - the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi— Senator Bala A. Mohammed (@SenBalaMohammed) April 9, 2020
Gomina ipinlẹ Kaduna, Nasir El Rufai
Lọjọ kọkandinlọgbọn oṣu kẹta, gomina Nasir El-Rufai ti Kano naa kede pe oun ti ni arun Coronavirus.
O fi kun un pe oun ti ya ara oun sọtọ gẹgẹ bi ilana ajọ NCDC eyi to ni ṣe pẹlu awọn to ko arun naa ṣugbọn ti ko ni ami ifara han rẹ.
KADUNA UPDATE: Gov Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a person that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/TLgqZrqF8z— Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) March 28, 2020
Nigba to ya, ninu oṣu kẹrin ni Ọgbẹni El-Rufai tun fi sita ipo ti o ṣi wa koda o tun ṣepade pẹlu awọn lọga ninu iṣejọba rẹ.
KADUNA UPDATE: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”— Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) April 22, 2020
I am grateful to all that expressed concern during my illness. Thanks. - @elrufai pic.twitter.com/6HXjVu2yQv
Lasiko iyaraẹnisọtọ, ṣe ni Ọgbẹni El-Rufai n fi ọrọ sita loju opo Twitter rẹ ni gbogbo igba nipa ipo ti ilera rẹ wa.
Gomin aipinlẹ Oyo, Seyi Makinde
Gomina ipinlẹ Oyo naa kede3 loju opo Twitter rẹ pe oun lugbadi arun Coronavirus ni nkan bii ọgbọnjọ oṣu kẹta.
O ṣalaye pe ami pe o ni i ko fara han lara rẹ to si ni oun yoo tẹle ofin iyaraẹnisọtọ.
I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/SX6UAYBb0S— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 30, 2020
Ko pẹ sira, ni oṣu to tẹle e ni gomina Seyi Makinde fi ikede sita pe oun ko ni i mọ, oun ti bọ to si dupẹ lọwọ awọn eeyan atawọn igbimọ to n moju to iṣẹlẹ Covid-19 ti wọn n gbadura fun un.
I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. pic.twitter.com/p0Tn1iH0H1— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 5, 2020
Arun "Coro" ṣi n dọdẹ gidi gan ni Naijiria bẹẹ si ni lonii, iye awọn to lugbadi arun yii ti le ni ẹgbẹrun marun-din-lọgbọn bayii.