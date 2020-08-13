Immaculate Okochu: Arẹwà orí ìpolówóo Cold Stone Creamery ṣàgbàkò ikú nínú ìjámbá ọkọ̀ nígbèéyàwó ku díẹ̀
Ọkọ afẹsọna ọmọbinrin ti ọkọ akẹ́rù tẹ̀ pa nipinlẹ Eko lọjọ kọkanla, oṣu Kẹjọ, Imaaculate Okochu, ti sọrọ lori iku rẹ.
Ninu ọrọ to kọ si ori ayelujara Instagram, arakunrin naa, Loveday, sọ pe o ṣeni laanu pe arẹwa obinrin naa kagbako iku lasiko yii.
O kọ ọ pe ofifo ni igbeaye oun wa, ki Okochu, to fi ayọ ati idunnu kún.
"Obinrin to ṣe iyebiye si mi julọ ti fi mi silẹ. Emi ni mo ṣi gbe ẹ de ibudokọ, nigba to n lọ si ibi'ṣẹ lọjọ naa, lai mọ pe igba ikẹyin ti ao rira niyẹn."
The life is meaningless until you make my life meaningful how can you leave like that? The drinks for your bride price is ready. Oh baby we are supposed to go shopping tomorrow for our wedding. I tried to saved you but I was too late. I was told you had an accident I was on my way. There was traffic I drop from the car and start running looking for you so I can take you to hospital, I ran and ran until I saw you oh baby you were gone. I cried I screamed, called your name in the middle of the road I was mad, you couldn’t say baby I am okay. 😭😭😭 I beg you to wake up let’s talk you refused. I hold yours hands they were cold. Getting to Mortuary I was told to remove your previous ring, I said baby they asked me to remove the engagement ring you love so much, you couldn’t say a word. Your body was cold I said baby do you wanna take shower you couldn’t answer, I hug you, I kissed you yet you couldn’t even respond to me. How can you do this ? The pain is too much. If money could bring you back I will give up everything on my name. My heart hurts so badly. Where are you? Come to me. I will always visit your grave. I will bring you flower. If you ever get a chance to appear to me. I will be waiting. Your pictures on the wall will remain there. I love you baby. I can’t even stop crying. How can you do this to me? This is very hard for me @coldstonecreamery_nigeria you killed my wife. You stressed her until she die. @coldstonecreamery_nigeria no single humanity in you all. They use their workers until they die or they sack them. It will never be well with you people for taking Emife way from me. @coldstonecreamery_nigeria you made my life miserable. All my dream is destroyed by @coldstonecreamery_nigeria 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 baby where are you ahhh
Ọgbẹni Loveday to kọ awọn ọrọ to ba ni lọkan jẹ ọhun sọ pe igbeaye ko le ri bakan naa mọ fun oun lẹyin iku arẹwa obinrin naa.
Bakan naa lo daro pe afẹsọna oun ku nigba ti ayẹyẹ igbeyawo wọn ku diẹ ko waye.
Nigba ti Immaculate Okochu n fi ọpọlọpọ fọto rẹ to rẹwa soju opo ayelujara rẹ lọjọ kọkanla oṣu kẹjọ, ko sẹni to mọ pe arimọ rẹ naa niyẹn.
Ẹni ọdun mẹrinlelogun ni arabinrin Okochu, oun si ni oju arẹwa to wa ninu ikede gbajugbaja ohun mimu amunututu Cold Stone Creamery ko to ṣalabapade iku ojiji ninu ijamba ọkọ to waye ninu sunkẹrẹ fakẹrẹ ọkọ ni agbegbe Lagos Island nipinlẹ Eko lọjọ kejila, oṣu Kẹjọ.
Gẹgẹ bi ọrẹ rẹ kan, Lucy Ibe ṣe sọ, "opopona Badore ni o wa ti ọlọjọ de. Bi mo ṣe de họsibitu, mo ri i. Wọn kọkọ gbe e lọ si ti aladani ki wọn to wa gbe e lọ si ileewosan ijọba to wa ni CMS Marina".
Nigba ti ọrẹ rẹ timọ timọ ọhun, to tun jẹ ẹni to n ba a ṣeto igbeyawo rẹ, n ba BBC sọrọ, o ni oun l'ero pe ileewosan naa ni wọn de ti wọn duro toripe bi wọn ṣe debẹ, o ṣi n gba omi ti wọn so mọ ọ lara ninu buutu ọkọ, ti awọn ileewosan ko si ya si i.
Laarin ago mọkanla owurọ si aago kan ọsan ọjọ Iṣẹgun ni iṣẹlẹ yii ṣẹlẹ si Okochu gẹgẹ bi ọrẹ rẹ Lucy ṣe sọ.
Lucy fi kun un pe ẹni to mu foonu rẹ nibi ti iṣẹlẹ yii ti waye lo pe oun lati sọ fun oun koun to sa lọ sileewosan ti Immaculate Okochu ku si.
Bakan naa ni ọkọ afẹsọna rẹ sọ pe oun gbiyanju lati doola rẹ, ṣugbọn ẹpa ko boro mọ.
Immaculate Okochu to jẹ ọmọ ipinlẹ Delta n ṣiṣẹ gẹgẹ bi alamojuto ni ile itaja Cold Stone Creamery ni Apapa, Eko ṣaaju iku rẹ.
Arẹwa obinrin ọmọ Naijiria yii ni a gbọ pe ọkọ akẹru rọ lu to si mu ẹmi rẹ lọ ni ipinlẹ lẹyin wakati diẹ to ṣẹṣẹ to sọ ọrọ kan loju opo Faacebook rẹ.
Koda Immaculate ti fi ikede idana rẹ pẹlu ọkọ afẹsọna rẹ to pe ni OG (Etomi) sita ninu oṣu kẹta ọdun 2020.
Ọmọ ijọ Christ the King Catholic Church ni agbegbe Ajegunle Apapa ni Immaculate to si ṣi ni baba, laye ati aburo/ẹgbọn ọkunrin l'aye. Iya rẹ ti ku lọdun marun sẹyin.
"Ọlọkan ire ni Immaculate Okochu, eleto igbeyawo rẹ sọ fun BBC.
Fọto bi ọkọ akẹru naa ṣe tẹ Immaculate pa jẹ ohun to ba ni ninu jẹ pupọ.
Awọn ọrẹ rẹ ti tu sori ayelujara ti wọn n ṣelede lẹyin rẹ