The life is meaningless until you make my life meaningful how can you leave like that? The drinks for your bride price is ready. Oh baby we are supposed to go shopping tomorrow for our wedding. I tried to saved you but I was too late. I was told you had an accident I was on my way. There was traffic I drop from the car and start running looking for you so I can take you to hospital, I ran and ran until I saw you oh baby you were gone. I cried I screamed, called your name in the middle of the road I was mad, you couldn’t say baby I am okay. 😭😭😭 I beg you to wake up let’s talk you refused. I hold yours hands they were cold. Getting to Mortuary I was told to remove your previous ring, I said baby they asked me to remove the engagement ring you love so much, you couldn’t say a word. Your body was cold I said baby do you wanna take shower you couldn’t answer, I hug you, I kissed you yet you couldn’t even respond to me. How can you do this ? The pain is too much. If money could bring you back I will give up everything on my name. My heart hurts so badly. Where are you? Come to me. I will always visit your grave. I will bring you flower. If you ever get a chance to appear to me. I will be waiting. Your pictures on the wall will remain there. I love you baby. I can’t even stop crying. How can you do this to me? This is very hard for me @coldstonecreamery_nigeria you killed my wife. You stressed her until she die. @coldstonecreamery_nigeria no single humanity in you all. They use their workers until they die or they sack them. It will never be well with you people for taking Emife way from me. @coldstonecreamery_nigeria you made my life miserable. All my dream is destroyed by @coldstonecreamery_nigeria 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 baby where are you ahhh