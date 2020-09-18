Self-certification form: Ìjọba Nàìjíríà pàṣẹ́ pé kí àwọn tó ní àsùnwọ̀n sílé ìfowópamọ́ lọ gba fọ́ọ̀mù

Ijọba orilẹ-ede Naijiria ti kede pe ki gbogbo ọmọ Naijiria to ni asunwọn owo nile ifowopamọ, ileeṣẹ adojutofo, ati awọn ileeṣẹ miran to n mojuto ọrọ owó, lọ gba fọọmu ti yoo mu ki wọn o fi aridaju han pe awọn lo ni awọn apo asunwọn naa.

Ọjọbọ ni ijọba kede aṣẹ tuntun yii, loju opo ayelujara Twitter rẹ, pe fọọmu naa ti wọn pe ni 'self-certification' ṣe pataki, fun iranlọwọ awọn ileeṣẹ to wa fun eto ẹnawo lati le tẹle awọn ilana to yẹ lori ofin ti ijọba fi sita loti ọrọ owo ori lọdun 2019.

Ipele mẹta ni ilana tuntun yii pin si

Form of entity (eyi wa fun awọn ileeṣẹ)

For controlling Person (eyi wa fun awọn eeyan to ba ni aṣẹ lori asunwọn ẹlomiran)

Form for individual (eyi wa fun ẹni kọọkan to ni apo asunwọn ni banki)

Ijọba sọ pe ẹnikẹni to ba kuna lati tẹle ilana yii yoo jẹ iya to ts labẹ ofin, debi i pe o le padanu owo rẹ to wa ni ile ifowopamọ, tabi ko ma le lo apo asunwọn naa mọ.

Gbogbo ile ifowopamọ, ileeṣẹ adojutofo ati awọn miran ti o ba ni asunwọn si ni wa a ti gba fọọmu naa, ti o si gbọdọ ṣe akọsilẹ rẹ.

Ikede yii ti n fa ariwisi ati ikunsinu laarin awọn ọmọ Naijiria kan, paapa lori ayelujara.

