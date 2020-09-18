Self-certification form: Ìjọba Nàìjíríà pàṣẹ́ pé kí àwọn tó ní àsùnwọ̀n sílé ìfowópamọ́ lọ gba fọ́ọ̀mù
Ijọba orilẹ-ede Naijiria ti kede pe ki gbogbo ọmọ Naijiria to ni asunwọn owo nile ifowopamọ, ileeṣẹ adojutofo, ati awọn ileeṣẹ miran to n mojuto ọrọ owó, lọ gba fọọmu ti yoo mu ki wọn o fi aridaju han pe awọn lo ni awọn apo asunwọn naa.
Ọjọbọ ni ijọba kede aṣẹ tuntun yii, loju opo ayelujara Twitter rẹ, pe fọọmu naa ti wọn pe ni 'self-certification' ṣe pataki, fun iranlọwọ awọn ileeṣẹ to wa fun eto ẹnawo lati le tẹle awọn ilana to yẹ lori ofin ti ijọba fi sita loti ọrọ owo ori lọdun 2019.
Ipele mẹta ni ilana tuntun yii pin si
Form of entity (eyi wa fun awọn ileeṣẹ)
For controlling Person (eyi wa fun awọn eeyan to ba ni aṣẹ lori asunwọn ẹlomiran)
Form for individual (eyi wa fun ẹni kọọkan to ni apo asunwọn ni banki)
Ijọba sọ pe ẹnikẹni to ba kuna lati tẹle ilana yii yoo jẹ iya to ts labẹ ofin, debi i pe o le padanu owo rẹ to wa ni ile ifowopamọ, tabi ko ma le lo apo asunwọn naa mọ.
Gbogbo ile ifowopamọ, ileeṣẹ adojutofo ati awọn miran ti o ba ni asunwọn si ni wa a ti gba fọọmu naa, ti o si gbọdọ ṣe akọsilẹ rẹ.
Persons holding accounts in different financial institutions is required to complete & submit the form to each one of the institutions. The forms are required by the relevant financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 17, 2020
The self-certification form is in 3 categories:— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 17, 2020
- Form for Entity
- For Controlling Person (Individuals having controlling interest in a legal person, trustee, etc)
- Form for individual
Failure to comply with the requirement to administer or execute this form attracts sanctions which may include monetary penalty or inability to operate the account. For more enquiries visit @firsNigeria website (https://t.co/lv3VYV5wD4) for more details.— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 17, 2020
Ikede yii ti n fa ariwisi ati ikunsinu laarin awọn ọmọ Naijiria kan, paapa lori ayelujara.
BVN = biometric. National ID = biometric. SIM registration = biometric. Drivers License = Biometric. But I assure you, this new “self-certification” is the baba of them all, once it is done, everything that couldn’t be done with all these other ones will be done. SMH.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 17, 2020
Seriously!? Whatever happened to online forms? Inside corona I’ll go and start queuing to fill and submit form at a bank!... Who is your advisers nitori Olorun!?— DJ Bit Bender (@djbitbender) September 17, 2020
Forward-thinking Nations are building digital solutions to solve various problems. But in 2020, our own government still wants us to go queue under the sun to fill and submit "self a certification" forms despite National ID, BVN, Voters Card etc. Suffer no dey taya you???? https://t.co/6LaI82lnXW— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) September 17, 2020
