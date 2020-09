LIST OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES FOR THE 2020 NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT SELECTION BOARD INTERVIEW



1/2. Successful candidates (listed @ https://t.co/7DsVmFp9FI) are hereby invited to attend Year 2020 @NigAirForce Airmen/Airwomen Recruitment Selection Interview pic.twitter.com/BV1ZJ0Sw0Z