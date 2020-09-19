Abass Akande: Obesere lóun ló kàn lẹ́yìn olóògbé Barrister àti Kollington nínú iṣẹ́ orin Fuji
Gbajugbaja olorin Fuji, Abass Akande ti ọpọ mọ si Obesere ti ja gudugbẹ ọrọ lulẹ lori eto ori redio kan niluu Ibadan, nipinlẹ Oyo.
Ninu ifọrọwerọ lori eto redio ọhun ni Obesere ti sọ pe oloogbe Sikiru Ayinde Barrister ati Alhaji Ayinla Kollington nikan lo jẹ baba fun oun ninu iṣẹ orin Fuji.
Obesere sọ pe oun gan an ni ipo agba ninu orin Fuji kan lẹyin oloogbe Barrister ati Kollington.
Abasido gẹgẹ bi orukọ inagijẹ rẹ mii ṣalaye pe Eleduwa da oun gẹgẹ bi ọga, o ni bakan naa si ni Oba Aṣẹda fi ohun ti oun yoo maa fi ṣe ipo olori jinki oun.
''Mo le bura pe were kan lo kilọ fun mi lọjọ ti mo fẹ gba pe ẹni to wa lẹyin mi ju mi lọ. Were naa n rin lọ loju titi nigba to sọ fun mi pe n o gbọdọ gba, ọdun 2007 lọrọ yii ṣẹlẹ,'' Obesere lo sọ bẹẹ.
O ṣalaye pe oun ko kọkọ fẹ gba ipo ọba orin Fuji nitori ede-ai-yede to wa laarin awọn olorin ṣugbọn oun gbaa lẹyin ti oun tun ero pa lori rẹ.
Happy birthday to you Babawa General Kollington Ayinla Kebe n Kwara Enjoy your day in style sir
Nigba to sọrọ lori igba to bẹrẹ ere Fuji, o ni lọdun 1983 iyẹn bi ọdun mẹtadinlogoji sẹyin loun bẹrẹ si ni maa ri owo nibi iṣẹ orin Fuji.
Fuji Music – The house of undue commotion Who created Fuji music has been the most controversial question amongst die hard Fuji lovers and music historians. There have been different stories on how the genre of music came into existence, most pointing to the direction of the Late Fuji Maestro, Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister of blessed memory as the creator. It is also on record that there is a form of music being played in Lagos Island in the early 50's called Fuji even before SAB started his own music. Can it then be said that Dr, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister due to his exceptional brilliance & passion for the music, improvised & popularized this genre of music or he created it in its entirety? This is an argument begging for an answer. Is the word "Fuji" foreign to us, just as some records claimed that SAB named his genre of Music after seeing a poster of Japan's Mount Fuji at the airport? According to Wikipedia, Fuji & Fuja are similar Yoruba words used differently to denote someone that is sociable. Late Ayinla Omowura mentioned Fuji more than 8 times in his "Ebi Ki pagun "album to appreciate his sociable fans. The general of fuji music, General Kollignton Ayinla gave his account on the true owners & creator of the genre. He traced the source back to Lagos island. King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also gave his account on the genre & the turning point in one his best selling & controversial album "instinct". Fuji Music once tagged "Local" has evolved in style & sound over time from generation to generation and has gotten a lot international exposures & recognitions. Kudos to all practitioners of this unique genre of music The focus should be on how to make the sound more appealing to the newer generation & not who created what, So that the genre doesn't die just like others before fuji.
Obesere ko ṣai sọ nipa oba orin oloogbe Ayinde Barrister, o ni Sikiru Ayinde ti papoda ni tootọọ ṣugbọn orukọ rẹ ko le parun laelae.
''Ko tiẹ dabi ẹni pe Barrister tiẹ ku rara, nitori gbogbo igba laye si n gbọ orukọ rẹ,'' Obesere lo woye bẹẹ.
O ni oun ti n ṣe akitiyan pẹlu awọn eeyan mii lati gbe eto kan kalẹ lati maa fi ṣe iranti oloogbe Barrister gẹgẹ bi eto ti wọn maa fi n ranti olorin Afro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti lọdọọdun.
Obesere tun mẹnu ba awo rẹ to jade laipẹ to pe akori rẹ ni ''Standout,'' o ṣalaye pe oṣu meje gbako loun fi ṣiṣẹ lori awo naa.
Does it mean that @general_kollington_ayinla ,@generalkollingtonayinla is speaking from both side of his mouth....
''Lasiko konle o gbele coronavirus ni mo bẹrẹ iṣẹ lori awo naa tori mo mọ pe awọn eeyan yoo mujo jo lẹyin ti covid-19 ba kasẹ nilẹ,'' Obesere lo sọ bẹẹ.
Ọjọ kẹtadinlọgbọn oṣu keje ọdun 2020 yii ni Obesere gbe awo orin ọhun jade.