Fuji Music – The house of undue commotion Who created Fuji music has been the most controversial question amongst die hard Fuji lovers and music historians. There have been different stories on how the genre of music came into existence, most pointing to the direction of the Late Fuji Maestro, Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister of blessed memory as the creator. It is also on record that there is a form of music being played in Lagos Island in the early 50's called Fuji even before SAB started his own music. Can it then be said that Dr, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister due to his exceptional brilliance & passion for the music, improvised & popularized this genre of music or he created it in its entirety? This is an argument begging for an answer. Is the word "Fuji" foreign to us, just as some records claimed that SAB named his genre of Music after seeing a poster of Japan's Mount Fuji at the airport? According to Wikipedia, Fuji & Fuja are similar Yoruba words used differently to denote someone that is sociable. Late Ayinla Omowura mentioned Fuji more than 8 times in his "Ebi Ki pagun "album to appreciate his sociable fans. The general of fuji music, General Kollignton Ayinla gave his account on the true owners & creator of the genre. He traced the source back to Lagos island. King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also gave his account on the genre & the turning point in one his best selling & controversial album "instinct". Fuji Music once tagged "Local" has evolved in style & sound over time from generation to generation and has gotten a lot international exposures & recognitions. Kudos to all practitioners of this unique genre of music The focus should be on how to make the sound more appealing to the newer generation & not who created what, So that the genre doesn't die just like others before fuji.