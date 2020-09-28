Iyabo Ojo: Wọ́n gba N51,950 lọ́wọ́ mi ní pápákọ̀ òfurufú láì ṣe àyẹ̀wò Coronavirus fún mi
Gbajumọ osere tiata lobinrin, Iyabo Ojo ti figbe ta lori iwa gbajuẹ tijọba Naijiria n hu lori ayẹwo arun Coronavirus.
Iyabo Ojo, lo sẹsẹ gunlẹ si papakọ ofurufu Muritala Muhammed nilu Eko lati Ilẹ Turkey ni aarọ ọjọ Aje.
Iyabọ ni iwa irẹnijẹ nijọba n se fawọn arinrinajo silẹ okeere tabi to de lati ilẹ okeere nidi ayẹwo arun Coronavirus.
Iyabọ ni aarọ ọjọ Aiku ana si ni oun se ayẹwo arun Coronavirus, ki oun to kuro ni papakọ ofurufu Instabul, lorilẹede Turkey.
Ayẹwo naa si lo ni o jẹ ki wọn gba oun laaye lati wọ ọkọ ofurufu wa sorilẹede yii ni ana.
Koda, o ni oun tun paarọ tikẹti oun ati akoko ti oun yoo rinrin ajo, ki oun le gba esi ayẹwo covid 19 naa, eyi ti yoo jẹ ki wsn jẹ ki oun wọ baalu wa sile.
Iyabo Ojo tẹsiwaju pe laarọ ọjọ Aje oni ni oun wọle silẹ Naijiria pẹlu esi ayẹwo coronavirus naa, ti wọn ko tiẹ yẹ iwe naa wo lai naani wahala ti oun se lorilẹede Turkey.
Amọ fun iyalẹnu oun, se ni wọn tun n beere owo mii, tii se gbẹrun mejilelaadọta naira o din diẹ, N51, 950.00 lọwọ oun fun ayẹwo Covid 19.
"Wọn ko tiẹ se ayẹwo kankan fun mi, wọn kan gba owo lọwọ mi ni, ti wọn si fi ẹrọ yẹ ara mi wo bo se n gbona si.
Lẹyin eyi ni wọn fun mi ni iwe kan lati tun lọ se ayẹwo Coronavirus ni adugbo Lekki.
Bẹẹ ni mo n beere pe ki lo sẹlẹ si ayẹwo Coronavirus ti mo se lana, se ẹbu ni?
Haa, iwa alọni lọwọ gba ati irẹnijẹ gbaa ni eleyi." Iyabo Ojo pariwo.
Osere tiata naa wa n beere pe ki lo de tijọba Naijiria ko maa se ayẹwo arun Covid 19 fawọn arinrinajo to gunlẹ ni papakọ ofurufu gẹgẹ bi wọn ti n se nilẹ Turkey?
O fikun pe ọtalerugba o din mẹwa 250TL owo Turkey ni oun san lati fi se ayẹwo Coronavirus ọhun, eyi to to ẹgbẹrun mẹẹdogun naira wa ni Naijiria.
Bẹẹ ni oun si gba esi ayẹwo naa laarin wakati mẹfa pereninu papakọ ofurufu ti oun ti se ayẹwo ọhun.
Eyi si lo mu ko maa kọminu pe ki lo de ti wọn gba owo oun ni papakọ ofurufu nilu Eko, ti wọn si fun oun ni iwe lati lọ se ayẹwo arun Coronavirus ni adugbo Lekki?
"Haa, iya ma jẹ mi o. Afi bii ẹni pe eyi ko tun to, se ni awọn osisẹ asọbode naa tun fikun iya naa. Se bi iya nla ba gbe ni sanlẹ, ke ke ke mii tun maa n gori rẹ ni."
Iyabo fikun pe awọn osisẹ asọbode tun fẹ gba owo lọwọ oun si lori awijare pe awọn ẹru to ba kọja ẹgbẹrun lọna aadọta naira, oun yoo sanwo itanran fun.
Hello Nigeria 🇳🇬 . I was really very upset @ the Nigerian airport this morning, i did a covid-19 test yesterday morning @ the Turkish Istanbul airport before i was even allowed to fly, i had to even change my ticket bcos I needed to wait to collect my result, ok cool!!! So now I don do test, I'm covid-19 free 💃💃💃💃💃 free to fly abi? . i flew in this morning less than 24hrs with my negative text result of covid-19, they didn't even check it @ the Lagos airport 🤷♀️with all the stress I had to go through to do it in Turkey 😳😣 Boom! to my greatest surprise i was made to pay another N51,950 for another covid-19 test 😳😳😲😱 why? . Funny enough they didn't carry out any test ooo 🤦♀️🤦♀️ they collected my money checked my temperature 😁😄😃😅🤣 & gave me a paper to go to a centre in lekki to do another covid-19 test, ARE YOU SERIOUS! So wetin do the test way i do for turkey yesterday? Na fake abi? this is extortion! extortion!! extortion!!! . why couldn't you people carry out the test immediately @ the airport like turkey did, they collected 250TL that's about 15k in Nigerian money and we went back for results 6hrs later in the same airport oo, una for Lagos collect my money still come give me paper join make i carry myself go do test for lekki🤣😅😅 . Chai I don suffer . Custom wan come add their own frustration join, they wanted to collect money from me again, saying once i have goods worth 50k i will have to pay fine, Every thing money! money!! money!! in this country 😡😡😡 Omo I change am for them straight up, me way them done frustrate already🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️fine kor fanta ni ishhhhh . Nigeria 🇳🇬 my country happy anniversary in advance 🤪😡
"Ọmọ, mo wọ mọ wọn lọwọ ni o, emi to jẹ pe wọn ti kan mi ni eewo tẹlẹ, ti wọn ti ja mi kulẹ, fine kọ, fanta ni."
Iyabo Ojo wa n fi ika hanu pe "ki lo de ti orilẹede Naijiria ko mọ ju owo lọ, a si ku imura ajọdun ominira ọgọta ọdun Naijiria o."