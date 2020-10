Ìlànà 'Referendum' nìkan la fi le gba orílẹ̀èdè Oduduwa, kìí ṣe ìwọ́de

View this post on Instagram

Yoruba want to separate from Nigeria, Rally set for October First — Sunday Igboho declares during Agbekoya peace movement meeting in ibadan OYO, state. @instablog9ja #instablog9ja #yoruba #nigerianseparate #yorubaseparate #igboho #sundayigboho #Octoberrally2020 #tundeednut #latestnews