ENDSARS: Sunday Dare pè fún ìtọpinpin bí ikọ̀ ọlọ́pàá SARS ṣe ń fìyà jẹ aráàlú lọ́nà àìtọ́
Lọwọlọwọ, awọn ọmọ Naijiria tun ti wu ọna ti awọn ọlọpaa kogberegbe SARS fi n huwa si awọn araalu sita.
Iṣẹlẹ to ṣẹlẹ pato to fi tun wu eyi jade ko ṣẹyin iroyin kan to sọ pe ikọ SARS yinbọn pa ọkunrin kan lọjọ Abamẹta.
Iṣẹlẹ ọhun ni wọn ni o waye niwaju ile itura Wetland lagbegbe Ughelli ni ipinlẹ Delta.
Gẹgẹ bi iroyin naa ṣe sọ, ikọ SARS yinbọn pa ọkunrin naa tan wọn si na papa bora.
Ẹwẹ, eyi ti mu iriwisi ọtọọtọ jade latẹnu awọn Naijiria ati pe bi iṣẹlẹ naa ko ba fidi mulẹ, eeṣe ti awọn alaṣẹ tọrọ kan bii Sunday Dare to jẹ minisita fun ọrọ ọdọ ati idagbasoke ere idaraya, gomina Eko Babajide Sanwoolu fi da si i ati lasiko yii gan?
Youth Ministry Worried about the increasing menace of SARS.— Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) October 3, 2020
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public. 1/3
Babajide Sanwoolu ni "aabo awọn araalu lo jẹ mi logun gẹgẹ bi oluṣọ agba ni ipinlẹ Eko". O ti fi da awọn eeyan loju pe awọn yoo gbe igbesẹ to tọ kiakia.
The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos. So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying & needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken, & speedily too.— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 4, 2020
Awọn ọmọ Naijiria ti fọn sori ayelujara lati bẹrẹ si ni sọ ohun toju wọn n ri lọwọ awọn ọlọpaa SARS pẹlu #ENDSARS.
-- As #EndSARS campaign intensifies, SARS operatives and youths clash as protests and tension heighten in Ughelli , Delta statepic.twitter.com/8UscLlOMjK— VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) October 4, 2020
SARS aren’t allowed to search our phones they said— Farookie (@RookieofKwara) October 4, 2020
SARS entered our room to search our cloths, bag and phones in this ilorin, they badge inside hostels anyhow #EndSARS #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/Hr9RWqy1KO
Kii ṣe ajoji mọ bi iroyin ṣe maa n jade lọtun losi lori ọṣẹ ti ikọ SARS n ṣe si awọn araalu yala ọkunrin tabi obinrin.