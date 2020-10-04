ENDSARS: Sunday Dare pè fún ìtọpinpin bí ikọ̀ ọlọ́pàá SARS ṣe ń fìyà jẹ aráàlú lọ́nà àìtọ́

Aworan lodi si SARS

Oríṣun àwòrán, davidoofficial

Lọwọlọwọ, awọn ọmọ Naijiria tun ti wu ọna ti awọn ọlọpaa kogberegbe SARS fi n huwa si awọn araalu sita.

Iṣẹlẹ to ṣẹlẹ pato to fi tun wu eyi jade ko ṣẹyin iroyin kan to sọ pe ikọ SARS yinbọn pa ọkunrin kan lọjọ Abamẹta.

Iṣẹlẹ ọhun ni wọn ni o waye niwaju ile itura Wetland lagbegbe Ughelli ni ipinlẹ Delta.

Gẹgẹ bi iroyin naa ṣe sọ, ikọ SARS yinbọn pa ọkunrin naa tan wọn si na papa bora.

Ẹwẹ, eyi ti mu iriwisi ọtọọtọ jade latẹnu awọn Naijiria ati pe bi iṣẹlẹ naa ko ba fidi mulẹ, eeṣe ti awọn alaṣẹ tọrọ kan bii Sunday Dare to jẹ minisita fun ọrọ ọdọ ati idagbasoke ere idaraya, gomina Eko Babajide Sanwoolu fi da si i ati lasiko yii gan?

Babajide Sanwoolu ni "aabo awọn araalu lo jẹ mi logun gẹgẹ bi oluṣọ agba ni ipinlẹ Eko". O ti fi da awọn eeyan loju pe awọn yoo gbe igbesẹ to tọ kiakia.

Awọn ọmọ Naijiria ti fọn sori ayelujara lati bẹrẹ si ni sọ ohun toju wọn n ri lọwọ awọn ọlọpaa SARS pẹlu #ENDSARS.

Kii ṣe ajoji mọ bi iroyin ṣe maa n jade lọtun losi lori ọṣẹ ti ikọ SARS n ṣe si awọn araalu yala ọkunrin tabi obinrin.