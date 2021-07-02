Sunday Igboho: Ẹ̀ṣẹ̀ kan ṣoṣo tí olóògbé yìí ṣẹ̀ ni pé ó fẹ́ ìdásílẹ̀ Yoruba Nation
Ilumọọka Ajijagbara fun iran Yoruba, Oloye Sunday Igboho ti n ṣọfọ ọkan ninu awọn to jade laye lasiko ikọlu naa.
Isẹlẹ naa waye lẹyin ti ikọ DSS atawọn ikọ agbofinro miran yabo ile Oloye Sunday Igboho lọjọbọ, ti ina ibọn si sọ.
Ileesẹ agbofinro DSS si ti kede pe awọn eeyan meji lawọn pa ni ile eekan ọmọ Yoruba naa, lasiko abẹwo awọn sinu ile naa.
Amọ ninu atẹjade kan to fi sita, Oloye Sunday Igboho rọ awọn ololufẹ rẹ ati gbogbo ọmọ Yoruba lati gbadura fun iyawo atawọn ọmọ ti oloogbe naa fi silẹ saye.
"Ẹṣẹ kan ṣoṣo to ṣẹ ni pe o n fẹ idasilẹ orilẹede Yoruba.
A gbọdọ ranti awọn eeyan mẹwaa to ṣi wa lahamọ ni Abuja, nibi ti wọn ti fi wọn han gẹgẹ bi ọdaran, sibẹ a n ri awọn agbebọn atawọn Boko Haram to n rin kiri laisi idiwọ ni Naijiria."
Sunday Igboho wa gbadura pe ki Ọlọrun tẹ awọn oloogbe si afẹfẹ rere, ko si tu aya, ọmọ ati ẹbi tawọn oloogbe mejeeji naa fisilẹ saye lọ ninu.