Àwọn ọmọdé Young boys ti yẹ̀yẹ́ Ronaldo àti ikọ̀ Manchester United pẹ̀lú 2-1
Ẹfọn ti ja baluu Manchester United ninu ifẹswọnsẹ wọn pẹlu Young Boys lati orilẹede Switzerland.
Loju ewe iwe, ọpọlọpọ lo ti fi oju wo pe Manchester United toun ti ilumọọka atamatase, Christiano Ronaldo ti wọn ṣẹṣẹ ra, ni yoo bori.
Lootọ Ronaldo lo kọkọ ṣide goolu fun Manchester united nigba ti ifẹsẹwọnsẹ naa wọ iṣẹju kẹtala.
Amọṣa, nnkan gbẹyin yọ fun Manchester United nigba ti oludari ifẹsẹwọnsẹ naa le agbabọọlu Manchester United, Wan-Bissaka.
Moumi Ngamelu lo sọ ayọ naa di ọmi fun wọn nigba ti ere wọ iṣẹju kẹrindinlaadọrin ki Siebatcheu to fọba lee fun Young boys.
Ifẹsẹwọnsẹ Championsleague akọkọ ti Ronaldo yoo maa gba fun Manchester United niyi lẹyin to pada darapọ mọ wọn.