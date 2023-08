Quadruplet: Bàbá Ìbẹrin ní òun fẹ́ sálọ àmọ́ òun kò fẹ́ èpè ìyàwó òun ní òun fi dúró

ìṣẹ́jú 24 sẹ́yìn

Inú wa kò dùn pé a bí ìbẹrin, a kò tètè rí owó ní kò jẹ́ ká ti ṣẹ́ oyún náà

"Meji ni ọmọ ti wọn kọkọ ri lasiko ayẹwo dokita, mo ba bu sẹkun amọ dokita ni ki n sunkun daadaa tori oun tun ri ọmọ meji mii nibi ti wọn sa pamọ si"

A 30-year-old butcher in Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Dauda Olamilekan, has described the arrival of the quadruplets delivered by his wife, Rukayat Olamilekan as a blessing that is too much to handle. Olamilekan who made this declaration in an interview with BBC Yoruba explains that his family had earlier been blessed with two children before the quadruplets were born. The husband, Olamilekan of Alfa compound in Ijeru, in Ogbomoso notes that it is only with the help of philanthropists and governments at all levels that the welfare of his new born babies can be guaranteed.