Image copyright AFP Àkọlé àwòrán Di Chinese company na one of di biggest technology company for world

Loni ni ile iṣẹ to n pese ẹrọ ibanisọrọ alagbeka Huawei yoo ṣe afihan awọn ẹrọ alagbeka rẹ tuntun ti o si ti fiwe pe awọn akọroyin lati wa foju ba ayẹyẹ naa.

Amọ awọn ẹrọ naa ko ni ka oju osunwọn ti a mọ wọn si tẹlẹ nitori bi ile iṣẹ Google ti ṣe gbegidina mimu ayipada ba awọn aapu kọọkan lori ẹrọ alagbeka Huawei.

Igbesẹ Google yi ko ṣẹyin ikede aarẹ Amerika Donald Trump pe ohun fẹ da aabo bo ẹrọ alatagba kọmputa orileede naa lọwọ awọn aṣebi lati il okere.

Òṣìṣẹ́ àjọ FRSC méjì bọ́ sọ́wọ́ àwọn ajínigbé l'Ọsun

Àgbáríjọ àwọn ajìjàgbara Niger Delta fẹ́ yapa kúrò ní Nàíjíríà

Ọgbà ẹ̀wọ̀n ni Naira Marley yóò ti wo ìbúra Buhari ní May 29

Awọn onwoye ni ile iṣẹ orileede China yi ni ikede na doju le.

Toun ti pe ẹrọ alagbeka ni awọn eeyan mọ Huawei fun,a tun ma pese awọn irinṣẹ fawọn to n ṣeto ibanisọrọ.

Ki gaan lo n mu Amẹrika jaya nipa Huawei?

Ẹsun orisirisi ni wọn ti fi kan ile iṣẹ Huawei pe o lọwọ ninu titọ pinpin awọn ile iṣẹ ẹrọ amuṣẹya ati pe o n lẹdi apo pọ pẹlu Iran.

Ninu ọrọ ti Huawei gbe jade, o ni awọn ko ni dawọ pipese ''security updates'' ati awọn iṣẹ miran fawọn alabara awọn lori ọja tawọn fẹ ta,tabi ti wọn ti ta tẹlẹ kaakiri agbaye.

Wọn ni awọn yoo pese ọna abo lati ma fi lo ẹrọ ilewọ tabi kọmputa eleyi ti yoo ṣe anfaani fawujọ.

5G: O yara bi aṣa ṣugbọn ṣe kii ṣe wi pe o lewu?

Huawei ti bẹrẹ si ni jiroro pẹlu awọn orileede kan pe ohun fẹ sagbatẹru lilo ẹrọ alagbeka lori ayelujara ayarabiasa to n lo 5G.

Lilo aiyelujara 5G yi yoo yara gaan lawọn ibi ti wọn ba ti n lo wọn.Lawọn orileede mii,wọn le fi wọn dari ọkọ lalai ni ẹni to n wa.

Bi Huawei ba fi le sagbatẹru imọ 5G yi,awọn akẹgbẹ otrileede China ni anfaani rẹ fun China lati ma tọpinpin gbogbo atẹjiṣẹ awọn eeyan lori ẹrọ alatagba.

Àwọn àmúyẹ fun gbígbọ́ orin ko le ṣiṣẹ lori ẹ̀rọ rẹ Media caption Alápinni: Kò sí ẹni to fẹ́ kọ́kọ́ kọ́ iṣẹ́ òṣèré bíi ti àtẹ̀yìnwá

Koda wọn le lo lati fi dina mọ ẹrọ alatagba tawọn ti eleyi ṣi le dawahala silẹ.

Saaju ki Donald Trump to buwọlu aṣẹyi, orileede US ti lewaju to n fin ina mọ awọn orileede miran lati yagofun ile iṣẹ Huawei

Image copyright PA Àkọlé àwòrán 5G go seriously change and improve tins wey we go fit do wit our phones plus oda device dem

Gbogbo lalakokofẹfẹ 5G yi ko sẹyin pe awọn orileede marun un kan ti wọn ko ara wọn jọ lati ma tọ pinpin awọn orileede miran,''Five-Eyes'' latara iroyin gbigba lori ayelujara

Lara awọn orileede to ti gba lati lo 5G Huawei yi la ti ri

Most of dis bin focus on di so-called "Five-Eyes" group wey US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand spy companies get very close relationship and dem dey share plenti secret information among dem sef mostly through electronic technology.

Àwọn àmúyẹ fun gbígbọ́ orin ko le ṣiṣẹ lori ẹ̀rọ rẹ Media caption 'Ohùn gooro ló gbé mi dé ọ̀dọ̀ ààrẹ̀ Bush, Obama, Obasanjo, Goodluck, Buhari'

US don threaten to stop to dey share material wit any of di Five-Eye member wey dey speak English, wey install Huawei 5G equipment.

"If any kontri use dis, and put am for some of dia critical information systems, we no go share information wit dem," na so US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo take draw ear give dem.

Huawei don deny plenti times say dem no go ever work as spy for di Chinese goment, but sabi pipo say di way wey Chinese law dey make am impossible for companies to refuse to help gada imformate.

Image copyright Getty Images Àkọlé àwòrán US spy companies, like NSA, dey threaten say dem no go supply informate to dia friends

Di robot arm scandal

If di problem of di wireless networks no too clear, one oda Huawei scandal dey straightforward: dem accuse one of im engineers of stealing robot arm.

Di staff claim say di equipment - wey dem dey always use to tap screen of phones to test dem - mistakenly fall inside im bag as im dey waka comot from one T-Mobile design lab.

Image copyright AFP Àkọlé àwòrán T-Mobile accuse Huawei say dem steal dia technology

Di German company wey bin partner wit Huawei, no believe di story, di two companies later settle outside court.

Di scandal show face again afta one email wey appear show say no be only di engineer get hand for di mata, as di mail suggest say na im ogas for China bin send am.

Dis na one of di reason why dem arrest Huawei chief finance officer Meng Wanzhou for Canada las year.

Àwọn àmúyẹ fun gbígbọ́ orin ko le ṣiṣẹ lori ẹ̀rọ rẹ Media caption 'Nígbà tí mò ń wà Awolowo, Gowon, Babangida, mo fi ara mi sípo ọ̀wọ̀ tóri ...'

Double deal wit Iran?

Madam Meng still dey battle make dem no send her go America ontop di accuse wey she deny, plus oda accuse dem wey link di company to Iran.

Tori be say she bin get hand for plan to dodge US punishment against Tehran through one company wey dem dey call Skycom.

Image copyright Reuters Àkọlé àwòrán US don increase sanctions ontop Iran exports, including oil

Part of di accuse be say she lie to banks and America goment about business deals wit Iran.

Madam Meng - wey be di daughter to di founder of Huawei - deny di accuse. She fit face up to 30 years for prison if dem send her case go America.

Shattered screens and broken promises

But Huawei palava for America no end dia.

According to tori pipo Bloomberg, di FBI dey investigate di company ontop say dem break International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) for di way wey dey take handle sample of di near-indestructible diamond-coated glass.

Image copyright Getty Images Àkọlé àwòrán Super-strong screens go be plenti moni for any mobile phone maker

If your phone don ever fall, you go know say e easy for di screen to break - and how expensive e dey to fix am.

Smartphone wey get unbreakable glass na di best tin wey go happun to any technology company.

One company Akhan Semiconductor Inc bin dey discuss supply business wit Huawei for dia strong glass wey get artificial diamond coating.

Bloomberg say some months later dem return some samples to di Manufacturer and dem damage no be small.

Di tori no end dia

Image copyright Getty Images Àkọlé àwòrán Huawei wan sign "no-spy agreements" wit foreign goments

Still wit all di scandal, Google latest decision plus President Trump executive order, Huawei na strong company for di world.

For many kontris especially for Africa and Asia, wen you compare di price of Huawei technology to Europe and US, di cost alone go make sure say e continue to get big market for world.

Even for UK, one of America closest friends, dem still dey debate weda dem go use di company products to build dia 5G network.

Recently dem sack Britain defence minister afta scandal ontop decision to include Chinese parts for "non-core" areas.

Dem still dey decide am and like oda mata wey concern Huawei - di future no sure at all.