Royal Rebranding: Kí ni yóò ṣẹlẹ̀ sí àwọn owó, òǹtẹ̀ àti ìwé ìrìnnà tí àwòrán Ọbabìnrin wà?

wákàtí kan sẹ́yìn

Àwọn àyípadà tó le wáyé

As well as putting the monarch on stamps, the Royal Mail puts royal cyphers on many postboxes.

More than 60% of the UK's 115,000 postboxes carry the EIIR mark of Queen Elizabeth II - E for Elizabeth and R for Regina, which means queen. In Scotland, they feature the Scottish crown.

Outside Scotland, any new postboxes will now feature the King's cypher - but as the number of new boxes installed is quite low, it could be some time before you spot one of these.