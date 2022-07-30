Liverpool fi àwìn ṣẹ Man city lọ́wọ́ pẹ̀lú 3-1 ní Community Shield

Manchester city gba idagiri akọkọ ni saa bọọlu tuntun ti yoo bẹrẹ nilẹ Gẹẹsi lọsẹ to nbọ pẹlu bi Liverpool ṣe ko bo wọn ni ifẹsẹwọnsẹ ife ẹyẹ Community Shield to waye lọjọ Abamẹta.

Goolu mẹta si ẹyọ kan ni Liverpool na Manchester city lati gba ife ẹyẹ Community Shield, eyi to jẹ ife ẹyẹ akọkọ lati ṣide saa bọọlu Premier league lọdọọdun lorilẹede England.

Liverpool padanu ife ẹyẹ Premier league saa to kọja si ọwọ Manchester City to gba ife ẹyẹ naa lẹyin to fi ami kan la Liverpool.