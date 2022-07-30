Liverpool fi àwìn ṣẹ Man city lọ́wọ́ pẹ̀lú 3-1 ní Community Shield
Manchester city gba idagiri akọkọ ni saa bọọlu tuntun ti yoo bẹrẹ nilẹ Gẹẹsi lọsẹ to nbọ pẹlu bi Liverpool ṣe ko bo wọn ni ifẹsẹwọnsẹ ife ẹyẹ Community Shield to waye lọjọ Abamẹta.
Goolu mẹta si ẹyọ kan ni Liverpool na Manchester city lati gba ife ẹyẹ Community Shield, eyi to jẹ ife ẹyẹ akọkọ lati ṣide saa bọọlu Premier league lọdọọdun lorilẹede England.
Liverpool padanu ife ẹyẹ Premier league saa to kọja si ọwọ Manchester City to gba ife ẹyẹ naa lẹyin to fi ami kan la Liverpool.
Idije naa to waye ni papa iṣire King power stadium dipo Wembley nitori ifẹsẹwọnaẹ aṣekagba idije ife ẹyẹ Euro tawọn obinrin ti yoo waye nibẹ.
Agbabọọlu Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold lo gba goolu akọkọ wọle lẹyin ti bọọlu gba soju ile ba ara Nathan Ake, agbabọọlu Manchester city wọle.
Julian Alvarez, ọkan lara awọn agbabọọlu tuntun ti Manchester city ṣẹṣẹ ra lo gba goolu wọle lati daa pada fun Liverpool.
Agbabọọlu ọmọ orilẹede Egypt ni, Mohammed Salah lo tun sun Liverpool siwaju pẹlu pẹnariti lẹyin ti ọkan lara awọn adilemu Manchester city, Ruben Dias fi ọwọ kan bọọlu loju ile rẹ.
Agbabọọlu tuntun ti Liverpool ṣẹṣẹ ra, Darwin Nunez lo de gbogbo rẹ lade.