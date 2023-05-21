Anikulapo,King Of Thieves (Agesinkole), Bimbo Ademoye mókè ní AVMCA Award 2023
Eto ami ẹyẹ ọlọdọọdun fun awọn oṣere ati oṣiṣẹ sinima, African Magic Viewers' Choice Award, AVMCA, ti ọdun 2023 ti waye.
Ọjọ Abamẹta, ogunjọ, oṣu Karun-un, ni eto naa waye niluu Eko.
Ami ẹyẹ ti ọdun yii ni ikẹsan-an iru rẹ.
Apapọ gbogbo awọn to gba ami ẹ́yẹ
Best Sound Editor
- Anu Afolayan - Anikulapo - (WINNER)
- Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke - Ile Owo
- Fredrick Karumba - Click Click Bang
- Grey Jones - The Set Up 2
- Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa - Bedroom Chains
- Kazeem Agboola - Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
- Kolade Kayode Morakinyo - Shanty Town
- Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke - Battle On Buka Street
- Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum - Obara' M
- Shiloh Godson - Black Mail
Best Picture Editor
- Adio Solanke - Ile Owo
- Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun - Diiche
- Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom - Crime & Justice - (WINNER)
- Kimera Paul - Tembele
- Martini Akande - Brotherhood
- Sanjo Adegoke - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
- Steve Sodiya - Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
- Temitope Folarin - Anikulapo
- Valentine Chukwuma - Battle on Buka Street
Best Lighting Designer
- Francis Wanyahdeh - Crime & Justice
- Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere - Diiche
- Godwin Lawal - Tarella
- Ismail Adewunmi - Ile Owo
- Lanre Omofaiye - Anikulapo
- Mathew Yusuf - Brotherhood - (WINNER)
- Muri Salami - Four Four Forty Four
- Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere - Real Housewives of Lagos
- Segun Adeleke - Flawsome
- Walter Odhiambo - Shanty Town
Best Art Director
- Olalekan Isiaka - Shanty Town
- Olatunji Afolayan - Battle On Buka Street
- Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri - Brotherhood
- Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije - Crime & Justice
- Toka Mcbaror - Almajiri
- Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal - Diiche
- Wale Adeleke - King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) - (WINNER)
Best Cinematographer
- Charles Oleghe- Diiche
- Ekuka Ishaq- Tembele
- Idowu Adedapo- Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
- Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views)- Flawsome
- Jonathan Kovel- Shanty Town
- Jonathan Kovel- Anikulapo
- Loukman Ali- Brotherhood - (WINNER)
- Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde- Real Housewives of Lagos
- Paul Gambit- Jolly Roger
- Yinka Edward- Crime & Justice
Best Writer of a Drama/Comedy/(Movie/TV)
- Funke Akindele, Jack'enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho- Battle on Buka Street
- Jade Osiberu- The Trade
- Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet and Victor Aghahowa- Diiche (Episode 5)
- Sola Dada- Anikulapo - (WINNER)
- Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David- Kanaani
- Uche Ateli- Choke
- Yinka Laoye- King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer in a Movie/TV Series
- Adeola Art-Alade - The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode -(WINNER)
- Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede - Man of God
- Bunmi Fashina , Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April - Shanty Town
- Ezugworie Franca - Brotherhood
- Kingsley Okoye Rex - Nnewi The Land of Gold
- Millicent Jack - Four Four Forty Four
- Toyin Ogundeji - Anikulapo
- Best Movie Southern Africa
- Elvis Chucks- Jewel -(WINNER)
- Emmanuel Mwape- Silver Lining
- Leburugraphy- Ke Bona Spoko
Best Soundtrack in a Movie or Series
- Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo - L.I.F.E.
- Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
- Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird - Battle on Buka Street
- Jaysynths and Hotkid - Shanty Town
- Joel Christian Goffin - Black Mail
- Kent Edunjobi - Anikulapo - (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Comedy
- Adokiye Horsfall (Romeo WJ) Inside Life
- Charles Etubiebi -Just Friends
- Charles Inojie- City Hustler
- Chinedu Ikedieze- Aki and PawPaw
- Kunle Idowu- Unintentional
- Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia)- Inside Life
- Nkem Owoh- Battle On Buka Street
- Nosa Afolabi- The Razz Guy
- Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi)- Inside Life -(WINNER)
- Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi)- Survivors
Best Actor in a Drama
- Blossom Chukwujekwu - The Trade
- Chidi Mokeme - Shanty Town
- Chimezie Imo - Choke
- Daniel Etim-Effiong - Kofa
- Femi Adebayo - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
- NKakalukanyi Patriq - Tembele
- O.C. Ukeje - Black Mail
- Richard Mofe Damijo - Four Four Forty Four
- Tobi Bakre - Brotherhood - (WINNER)
- Tope Tedela - All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White
Best Actress in a Comedy
- Albert Oluwatoyin - Visa On Arrival
- Bimbo Ademoye - Selina - (WINNER)
- Roselyn Ngissah - Red Carpet
- Funke Akindele - Battle On Buka Street
- Grace Wacuka - Married to Work
- Mercy Johnson - Battle On Buka Street
- Mercy Johnson Onogie - Passport
Best Actress in a Drama
- Bimbo Ademoye - Anikulapo
- Enado Odigie - Flawsome
- Immaculata Oko Kasum - Ile Owo
- Ini Dima-Okojie - Flawsome
- Ini Edo - Shanty Town
- Nimo Loveline - The Planters Plantation
- Nse Ikpe-Etim - Shanty Town
- Osas Ighodaro - Man of God - (WINNER)
- Queen Nwokoye - Strained
- Scarlet Gomez - Wura
Best Supporting Actor
- Abdisattar Ahmed - Gacal -(WINNER)
- Bucci Franklin - The Razz Guy
- James Webbo - County 49
- Jeffroberts Walusimbi - Bedroom Chains
- O.C. Ukeje - Brotherhood
- Taiwo Hassan - Anikulapo
- Yinka Quadri - Anikulapo
Best Supporting Actress
- Dorcas Shola Fapson - Man of God
- Efe Irele - Four Four Forty Four - (WINNER)
- Gina Castel - Kofa
- Ivie Okujaye - On Your Own
- Sola Sobowale - Anikulapo
- Teniola Aladese - Love in a Pandemic
- Toni Tones - Brotherhood
Best Short Film
- Adeoye Adetunji - Pa Aromire - (WINNER)
- Gbenga Salu - Convictus
- Nkem Nwaturuocha - The Song Maiden
- Teniola Zara King - Teju's Tale
- Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali - Sixteen Rounds
- Uzoamaka Aniunoh - Love Language
- Victor Onwudiwe, Goodnews Erico Isika - Away
Best Online Social Content Creator
- Abiola - VIP Bathroom
- Adeaga Bukunmi - Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson
- Bimbo Ademoye - Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion
- Edem Victor - The Activist
- Elozonam , Kie Kie - Back From The Future - (WINNER)
- Isbae U - My Sweet Mother In-law
- Kenzy Udosen - Quick Pronunciations
- Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin - Soldiers at War (Compilation)
- Steve Chuks - Husband's Side Chick
- Tee Kuro - Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale)
Best Original Telenovela
- Covenant
- Dede
- Huba
- Itura
- Mahinga
- Maida
- Mpali - (WINNER)
- Prestige
- Salem
Best Unscripted Original
- Come Play Naija
- Judging Matters
- Kan-See-Me
- King Bugar - (WINNER)
- Off Air with Gbemi & Tools
- Rock that Aisle Again
- Sakofa
Best Original Comedy Series
- Co-Habits
- Flatmates
- Mussulando
- My Siblings and I
- Njoro Wa Uba - (WINNER)
- Popi
- RSM
- The Johnsons
- The Return of Original Comedy
- Uncle Limbani
Best Original Drama Series
- A Infiltrada
- Accra Medics
- Dirty Laundry
- Junior Drama Club
- Njila
- Pazia
- Pete
- Ricordi - (WINNER)
- The Rishantes
- To Have and To Hold
- Unmarried
Best Makeup Artist in a Movie or Series
- Carina SFX- The Trade
- Feyzo Artistry- Ile Owo
- Francisca Otaigbe- King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
- Hakeem Effects Onilogbo- Anikulapo
- Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik- Battle on Buka Street
- Maryam Ndukwe , Hakeem Effects Onilogbo- Shanty Town (WINNER)
- Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni- Tarella
Best Movie East Africa
- Click Click Bang- Philip Karanja Njenga - (WINNER)
- Elenor Nabwiso- Karamoja
- Gashumba Emmanuel- Dial M for Maya
- Hassan Mageye- Bedroom Chains
- Lucy Mwangi- Baba Twins
- Mugisha Herbert Morris- Tembele
- Nadira Shakur- Married to Work
- Omar Hamza- Gacal
- Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi- Frida
- Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani- Mvamizi (The Intruder)
Best Movie West Africa
- Brotherhood- Jade Osiberu - (WINNER)
- Chris Odeh- Choke
- Kayode Kasum- Obara' M
- Kunle Afolayan- Anikulapo
- Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV- Kanaani
- Samira Yakubu- Red Carpet
- Winifred Mena Ajakpovi- Four Four Forty Four
Best Television Series
- Adeola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade- Real Housewives of Lagos
- Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki- Visa On Arrival (Season 1)
- Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Safina Mellisa- The Plan
- Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson- Single Kiasi
- Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum- When are we getting married
- James Omokwe- Diiche
- Millicent Ogutu- County 49
- Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe- Flawsome
- Vincent Nwachukwu- Game On (Season 2)
- Yinka Edward- Crime & Justice -(WINNER)
Best Documentary
- Best Okoduwa- 100 of Us
- Charles F. Solomon- Way to the Top
- Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi; Famous Odion- Green: The Amazons
- Chude Jideowo- Awaiting Trial
- Nathaniel George- Truck Blind Spot
- Nora Awolowo- Nigeria-the Debut - (WINNER)
- Nora Awolow- Baby Blues
Best Director
- Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo- King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
- Babatunde Apalowo- All The Colours of the World are between Black and White
- Bolanle Austen-Peters- Man of God
- Dimeji Ajibola- Shanty Town
- Jade Osiberu- The Trade
- Kunle Afolayan- Anikulapo
- Loukman Ali- Brotherhood - (WINNER)
- Mugisha Herbert Morris- Tembele
- Obi Emelonye- Black Mail
- Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, James Omokwe- Diiche
Multichoice Talent Factory Film
- A Quiet Intruder
- Cheza
- Leaked - (WINNER)
- Revisit
- Stinger
- Strings
Best Indigenous Language - Swahili
- Daniel Manege- Mpiganaji
- Freddy Feruzi- Dau
- Malcom Hamisi- Barakatatu
- Philip Karanja Njenga- Click Click Bang - (WINNER)
- Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin- Safari
- Wilson Nkya- Mvanmizi - The Intruder
- Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi- Frida
Best Indigenous Language - Yoruba
- Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq- Abebi Seranko Seniyan
- Karamot Adeboye- Morenikeji
- Kunle Afolayan- Anikulapo - (WINNER)
- Okusanya Bayonle Samson- Mr Raji
- Ololade Tijani-Ebong- Ogeere
Best Indigenous Language - Hausa
- Abubakar Bashir Maishadda- Aisha - (WINNER)
- Evans Ejiogu- Kwana Casa'in
- Nancy Yiljep- Guzama
- Ty Shaban- Lulu Da Andalu
Best Indigenous Language - Igbo
- Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie- Ifediche
- Shileold A. Ibironke- Ijeoma
- Shileold A. Ibironke- Ego Mbute
- Trinity Ugonabo- The Bride Price (imego)
- Victor Iyke- Uhuruchi - (WINNER)
Best Overall Movie
- Femi Adebayo- King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
- Funke Akindele- Battle on Buka Street
- Jade Osiberu- Brotherhood
- Kayode Kasum- Ile Owo
- Kunle Afolayan- Anikulapo - (WINNER)
- Mugisha Herbert Morris- Tembele
- Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi- Four Four Forty Four