SAD NEWS: #BBNaija's Bisola’s baby daddy, Malcolm Olanrewaju has died



37 year old artiste manager, Malcolm Olanrewaju who is the babydaddy of actress and former BBNaija contestant, Bisola, has died after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed ailment.



May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/pXo4xSI3QY