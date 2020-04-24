Coronavirus Kayeefi: Àwọn èèrò ìwòran ní kóótù gbalé ẹjọ́ dọ́gbà ẹ̀wọ́n l'Ọṣun

Bẹrẹ lati ipinlẹ Ọṣun nibi ti awọn ero ile ẹjọ ti deero ẹwọn nitori pe wọn lọ sile ẹjọ lasiko konile-o-gbele to wa lode.

Abi ṣe ti Oluwo ti Iwo, Ọba Abdurasheed Akanbi to sọ pe ki gbogbo aarun coronavirus to yẹ ko ṣe gbogbo ọmọ Naijiria, maa bọ lọdọ oun, ki baba tun to pahun da?