Russia 2018; ìfẹsẹ́wọnsẹ̀ Argentina àti Israel kò wáyé mọ́
Orilẹ-ede Argentina ti fagile ifẹsẹwọnsẹ ọlọrẹsọrẹ pẹlu orilẹede Isreal to ye ko waye lopin ọsẹ yii ni Jerusalem.
Ifẹsẹwọnsẹ naa wa fun igbaradi fun Ife Eye Agbaye ti Russia 2018.
Iroyin sọ pe ifagile ifẹsẹwọnsẹ naa nii se pẹlu bi awọn ologun orilẹ-ede Isreal se sekupa awọn ara Palestine nibi ti wọ̀n ti n se ifẹhonu han laipe yii.
Agbabọọlu iwaju fun Argentina, Gonzalo Higuain, so fun Ile-Isẹ iroyin Ere Idaraya, ESPN wi pe ohun to dara ni bi wọn se fagile ifẹsẹwọnsẹ ọlọrẹsọrẹ naa.
Iroyin fikun pe Olootu Ile Isreal, Benjamin Netanyahu, pe Aarẹ Ilẹ Argentina lori aago ilẹwọ rẹ lati mu ibugbooro ba ibasepọ laarin orilẹ-ede mejeeji.
Awọn ara Ilẹ Palestine ho iho ayọ nigba ti wọn gbọ pe orilẹ-ede Argentina ti fagile ifẹsẹwọnsẹ naa, nitori pe wọn gbagbọ ninu Jerusalem gẹgẹ bii olu-ilu wọn.