Àtẹ ìdíje Premier League fun sáà 2018 sí 2019

Àkọlé àwòrán Manchester City ló jáwé olu borí ní sáà tó lọ

Manchester City, tó jáwé olú borí ní sáà tó kọjá, yóò lọ ṣàbẹ̀wò sí Arsenal ní ọjọ́ Kẹrinla àti Kejila ninu oṣù Kẹjọ, fún ìfẹsẹ̀wọnsẹ̀ akọkọ sáà tuntun Premier League.

Tottenham náà yóò kọ́kọ́ lọ Newcastle, kí wọ́n to lọ gba pẹ̀lú Fulham ní Wembley, nítorí bí pápá ìṣeré wọn tuntun se parí.

Manchester United yóò gbálejò Leicester Cit, tí Liverpool yóò si ṣe bẹẹ gẹ́gẹ́ fún West Ham. Wolverhampton Wanderers to jáwé olúborí ní Champions League to koja, yóò gbálejò Everton ní Molineux.

Bí ọ̀sẹ̀ àkọ́kọ́ yóó ṣe rí rèé

Arsenal v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Burnley
Watford v Brighton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

