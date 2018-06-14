Àtẹ ìdíje Premier League fun sáà 2018 sí 2019
Manchester City, tó jáwé olú borí ní sáà tó kọjá, yóò lọ ṣàbẹ̀wò sí Arsenal ní ọjọ́ Kẹrinla àti Kejila ninu oṣù Kẹjọ, fún ìfẹsẹ̀wọnsẹ̀ akọkọ sáà tuntun Premier League.
Tottenham náà yóò kọ́kọ́ lọ Newcastle, kí wọ́n to lọ gba pẹ̀lú Fulham ní Wembley, nítorí bí pápá ìṣeré wọn tuntun se parí.
Àwọn iròyin tì ẹ leè ní ìfẹ̀ síí:
Manchester United yóò gbálejò Leicester Cit, tí Liverpool yóò si ṣe bẹẹ gẹ́gẹ́ fún West Ham. Wolverhampton Wanderers to jáwé olúborí ní Champions League to koja, yóò gbálejò Everton ní Molineux.
Bí ọ̀sẹ̀ àkọ́kọ́ yóó ṣe rí rèé
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|Bournemouth v Cardiff City
|Fulham v Crystal Palace
|Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
|Liverpool v West Ham United
|Manchester United v Leicester City
|Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton v Burnley
|Watford v Brighton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton