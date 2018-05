Mojisola Abike olaiya lives on! How times fly just like yesterday we lost our Angel and now its one year... Mojisola one occurrence thats predominant to u is anything u do,it rains Today as we mark ur 1 year remembrance its still raining again, i dedicate today to u my precious friend and sister, pls continue to rest in the bossom of our Lord! A fe o sugbon oluwa fe o ju wa lo. I really miss u mojisola

