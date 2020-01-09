Prince Harry: Inú ile 'Ọba Ilẹ̀ Gẹ̀ẹ́sì kò dùn sí ìgbéṣẹ̀ wọn

  • 9 Oṣù Ṣẹ́rẹ́ 2020
Canada Image copyright Getty Images
Àkọlé àwòrán Ọmọọba Harry àti ìyàwó rẹ̀ ní àwọn kò fẹ́ jẹ́ ọ̀kan gbòógì lára àwọn ìdilé ọba Ilè Gẹẹsi mọ́.

Idile ọba ni Ilẹ Gẹẹsi ti sọ wi pe pẹlu ibanujẹ kan ni awọn fi gba iroyin pe Ọmọọbakunrin Harry ati iyawo rẹ, Meghan Markle fẹ fi ipo ọkan gboogi lara ọmọọba orilẹede ilẹ Gẹẹsi silẹ.

Eyi ko ṣẹyin bi Ọmọọba Harry ati iyawo rẹ, Meghan Markle ṣe fi lede ni oju opo ikansiraẹni Instagram wọn pe awọn fẹ yẹba diẹ kuro lara ilẹ baa wọn, lẹyin ti awọn gbe e yẹwo fun ọpọlọpọ igba.

Wọn fikun pe awọn nifẹ lati lọ ri orilẹede to wa ni Ariwa Iwọ Amerika ni bi ti awọn ti ṣetan lati bẹrẹ igbesi aye ọtun, ni bi ti awọn yoo ti ma a ṣisẹ lati le fi tọju idile wọn, lai gbẹkẹle owo isuna to n wa lati ile ọba Ilẹ Gẹẹsi.

Ọmọọba Harry ni awọn yoo ma ṣisẹ pọ lati mu idagbasoke ba Ọbabinrin Elizabeth, ti o jẹ iya fun wọn.

Ẹwẹ, ile Ọba ilẹ Gẹẹsi ko dun inu si igbesẹ ti ọmọọba Harry ati iyawo rẹ gbe yii.

Gẹgẹ bi akọroyin BBC ṣe jabọ, ile Ọba Buckingham ni awọn ko woye pe iru nkan bayii lee waye, nitori wọn ko fi igbeṣẹ naa lọ ẹnikẹni ki wọn to gbe igbeṣẹ naa.

Related Topics