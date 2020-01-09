Image copyright
Getty Images
Àkọlé àwòrán
Ọmọọba Harry àti ìyàwó rẹ̀ ní àwọn kò fẹ́ jẹ́ ọ̀kan gbòógì lára àwọn ìdilé ọba Ilè Gẹẹsi mọ́.
Idile ọba ni Ilẹ Gẹẹsi ti sọ wi pe pẹlu ibanujẹ kan ni awọn fi gba iroyin pe Ọmọọbakunrin Harry ati iyawo rẹ, Meghan Markle fẹ fi ipo ọkan gboogi lara ọmọọba orilẹede ilẹ Gẹẹsi silẹ.
Eyi ko ṣẹyin bi Ọmọọba Harry ati iyawo rẹ, Meghan Markle ṣe fi lede ni oju opo ikansiraẹni Instagram wọn pe awọn fẹ yẹba diẹ kuro lara ilẹ baa wọn, lẹyin ti awọn gbe e yẹwo fun ọpọlọpọ igba.
Skip Instagram post by sussexroyal
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
A post shared by
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST
End of Instagram post by sussexroyal
Wọn fikun pe awọn nifẹ lati lọ ri orilẹede to wa ni Ariwa Iwọ Amerika ni bi ti awọn ti ṣetan lati bẹrẹ igbesi aye ọtun, ni bi ti awọn yoo ti ma a ṣisẹ lati le fi tọju idile wọn, lai gbẹkẹle owo isuna to n wa lati ile ọba Ilẹ Gẹẹsi.
Ọmọọba Harry ni awọn yoo ma ṣisẹ pọ lati mu idagbasoke ba Ọbabinrin Elizabeth, ti o jẹ iya fun wọn.
Ẹwẹ, ile Ọba ilẹ Gẹẹsi ko dun inu si igbesẹ ti ọmọọba Harry ati iyawo rẹ gbe yii.
Gẹgẹ bi akọroyin BBC ṣe jabọ, ile Ọba Buckingham ni awọn ko woye pe iru nkan bayii lee waye, nitori wọn ko fi igbeṣẹ naa lọ ẹnikẹni ki wọn to gbe igbeṣẹ naa.