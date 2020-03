View this post on Instagram

RIP Pa Kayode Odumosu. I am honestly a fan and will forever be, you are a bunch of talent, with kind heart. Right from the days of Lagos Na Wa, I have admired your talent. Baba Idogo, Pa Kasumu orun re o. Goodnight and Goodbye sir. NOLLYWOOD will miss you. I value your input in my movie. I will personally miss you Pa K 😭😭😭💔🙋‍♂️.