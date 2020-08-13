Olusegun Obasanjo sọ̀rọ̀ síta pé ọpẹ́lọpẹ́ Walter Carrington láyé òun nígbà tí Sani Abacha ń lé òun kíri
Oloye Olusegun Obasanjo to ti figba kan dari orilẹ-ede Naijiria ri sọrọ nipa Oloogbe Walter Carrington.
O ni lasiko ti Naijiria gbona janjan nigba ti Ogagun Sani Abacha n se awọn eeyan basubasu bo se wu u nigba naa.
Obasanjo ni arise ni arika, ati pe arika ni baba iregun pe ọpẹlọpẹ Oloogbe Walter Carrington lo fun oun ni aaye lati ribi sa asala fun ẹmi oun lati satipo oloselu nie America nigb anaa
O ni lodun 1995 ti oun lọ si Copenhagen lati lọ si ipade agbaye World Social Summit as Human Development Ambassador of the United Nations Development Programme nigba naa.
Oloye Olusegun Obasanjo fi atẹjade sitra loni lati sọrọ lori igbesẹ Walter Carrington lasiko to n soju America ni Naijiria.
O fọn rere Walter Carrington pe o gbiyanju ipa rẹ lati rii pe isejọba awa ara wa ni Naijiria fi ẹsẹ mulẹ nigba naa.
Ninu atẹjade ti Obasanjo fi sita lati kẹdun pẹlu aya oloogbe Walter Carrington, Arese Carrington ni eyi ti OgbeniKehinde Akinyemi to je olubadamoran Obasanjo fi sita ni Abeokuta.
O ni eeyan to feran iselu awa ara wa ni Walter jẹ, O ni o sin oun ni gbere ipakọ pe wọn fẹ mu oun ti oun ba pada de si Naijiria.
Obasanjo ni oun ko pada lo aaye atipo oloselu nile America ti Walter fun oun nigba naa.
O ni koda, Walter seto iranwọ fun awọn ẹbi oun nigba ti oun wa ni atimole lẹyin irinajo oun pada si Naijiria,
Oloye Obasanjo ni igba gbogbo ni Walter maa n wa sabewo si oun nigba ti oun wa lọgba ẹwọn, ati pe o jẹ ọkan lara awọ́n asoju ilẹ̀ okeere to maa n wa wo iyawo oun wo gẹgẹ bii ọrẹ ati ẹbi.
Létà náà ni yii:August 17, 2020Mrs. Arese Carrington,United Nations Association of Greater Boston,85 Devonshire Street, Suite 1000, Boston, MA, 02109,United States.Tel: 617-482-4587, Fax: 617-482-0937.CONDOLENCE MESSAGEI write to convey, on behalf of my family and on my own behalf, our profound sympathy and solidarity with you over the death of your beloved husband and one of the most outstanding diplomats of our time in the world, Amb. Walter Carrington. I must say I received the news of the demise of this great brother and friend with mixed feelings of sadness and gratitude to God. I was sad because we will miss his contribution to the building of a new world of his dream and an Africa of our joint dream but I am grateful to God for his life well spent in the service of God and humanity.Throughout his spectacular life, Amb. Carrington was devoted to something greater than he was. He was committed to improving humankind through the fairness, kindness, optimism and intelligence he brought to bear on all his undertakings, and through the righteousness, humanness and harmony he promoted in the US as a human rights activist and indeed across the world. Walter wasn't just a pride to America and Americans, he was also a pride to all the people of African descent. His involvement in the many causes in Africa cannot be over-emphasised. He was always looking out for his kinsfolk both at home and abroad. Walter Carrington was the initiator of many wide-ranging diplomatic operations, particularly during his tenures as the US Ambassador to Senegal from 1980-1981and Nigeria from 1993 to 1997. He engendered policies that strengthened political and economic ties between these two countries and America. Indeed, Africa gained a friend who cared about its well-being. He was such a committed humanitarian who did not just talk about peace-building but lived his life building peace and trying to make the world more wholesome.Throughout his tenure as an American Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Carrington helped in easing the move to democratic rule in the country. He met Nigeria under the military rule which had run consecutively for over a decade and bred a culture of arbitrariness, flagrant abuse of human rights and disdain for the rule of law all of which relegated our dear country, Nigeria, to the unenviable league of pariah states in the comity of nations. His was one of the responsible, mature and respected voices to take Nigeria out of the unwholesome situation it had found itself-permanently in crisis, regularly threatened with disintegration, prolongingly devoid of democracy, and economically plundered and mismanaged. As one of the few credible voices, several attempts were made to silence me. I was harassed and threatened. Indeed, I recall, sometime in 1995, that on one of my trips to Copenhagen to attend World Social Summit as Human Development Ambassador of the United Nations Development Programme, I received the most touching of the warnings, pieces of advice and offers to me from Amb. Carrington. He called me in Copenhagen and told me categorically that I was going to be arrested on returning home and, therefore, advised me not to return home. But he did not stop it there, he offered me political asylum by his government in the US. That was both touching and assuring, but I decided that, tempting and assuring as the offer was, I would not take it. I came back and was arrested and imprisoned by Abacha. No doubt, his generous assistance to my family while I was a political prisoner makes me forever indebted to him. When I was in prison, he was one of the few foreign Ambassadors who regularly visited my wife to encourage her and to find out how I was doing in prison. I can proudly say he was a true friend and brother. He came to Nigeria with love, ate and drank Nigerian delicacies and drinks, showed a significant demonstration of oneness by walking the aisle to tie the nuptial knot outside nationality bounds with one of our illustrious daughters and that is you, and he was loved and appreciated by the people through giving him a Yoruba name "Omowale" and naming a street after him in Victoria Island, Lagos. I have always known Amb. Carrington to execute his duties with panache and grace as he addressed the most complicated international crises. He played a key role in the actualization of the objectives of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria for which Nigeria enjoyed the support of Gates Foundation who made available funds that could be used to support its AIDS programme sometime in 2000. His works, values, and principles have had and will continue to have a great influence and impact in Africa and beyond. It is right that people from around the world at this point in time have been generously pouring encomiums on your late husband. I am, therefore, using this medium to add my voice to theirs in recognizing his outstanding commitment and devotion to the advancement of humanity. We celebrate his life well spent in the service of humanity and we will continue to project his principles and values in contributing to governance, security and sustainable development of the African continent. His legacies will live on and continue to touch many lives and generations to come. Indeed, it gladdens my heart to know not only Nigeria and Africa, but many nations around the world had a friend in him.Life is not about how long you spend but how well you live to serve humanity, Amb. Carrington lived well and successfully by making unique contributions to make the world a better place than he met it. I pray that the Almighty will grant you and the entire members of his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.OLUSEGUN OBASANJO
Wo díẹ̀ nípa ohun tí Walter Carrington gbé ṣe nígbà ayé rẹ̀
Walter Carrington aṣojú America sí Nàijíríà tó fẹ́ ọmọ Nàìjíríà tó dolóògbé àti ohun ti Arese aya rẹ̀ sọ
Àwọn nkan tó yẹ kí o mọ̀ nípa aṣojú ilẹ̀ America tẹ́lẹ̀ sí Nàìjíríà, Walter Carrington tó kú
Walter Carrington, to jẹ aṣojú America ní Nàìjíríà nígbà kan ri ti di olóògbé
Iyawo rẹ to jẹ ọmọ orilẹ-ede Naijiria, Arese Carrington lo fi ikede sita pe ọkọ oun kú ni ọjọ Iṣẹgun, ọjọ kọkanla, oṣu Kẹjọ, lẹni aadọrun ọdun.
Bo tilẹ jẹ pe Arabinrin Carrington ko sọ nkan to pa a, o ni o ku wọọrọwọ ni lasiko ti awọn ẹbí rẹ yi i ka.
Itan igbesi aye Walter Carrington:
Ọjọ kẹrinlelogun, oṣu Keje, ọdun 1930, ni wọn bi Walter Charles Carrington, nilu New York, lorilẹ-ede America.
Carrington jẹ aṣoju ilẹ America ni Naijiria ati Senegal, nigba aye rẹ.
O sin ijọba ilẹ America ni Senegal laarin ọdun 1980 si 1981.
Lọdun 1993, Aarẹ America, Bill Clinton, yàn-án lati ṣoju ni Naijiria titi di ọdun 1997.
Ìtàn sọ pe o kọ awọn ìwé bi i A Duty to Speak: Refusing to Remain Silent in a Time of Tyranny, to jẹ akojọpọ awọn ọrọ rẹ nipa atilẹyin fun ijọba awaarawa àti bo ṣe tako iwa títẹ ẹtọ ọmọniyan loju lasiko isejọba oloogbe Sani Abacha.
Bakan naa lo tun kọ ọrọ àpilẹ̀kọ to pọ nipa ilẹ Africa, fun awọn iwe iroyin.
Walter Carrington lọ si Havard law school ko to dara p\p mọ awọn ọmọ ogun ilẹ America lẹyin to jade ile iwe.
O ṣiṣẹ gẹgẹ bii Amofin ni Masachussetts ni Boston ni America fun igba diẹ, ko to jẹ kọmiṣọnna nibẹ.
O gba oye ọmọwe ti wọn fi daa lọla lati Livingstone College ni North Carolina
Orukọ Walter Carrington ni wọn fi sọri adugbo ti ileeṣẹ ijọba America wa ni ipinlẹ Eko nibi ti wọn ti n gba fisa.
