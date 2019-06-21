逃犯条例：香港修法抗争变阵 政府大楼接连被围堵
- 2019年 6月 21日
- 分享平台 微博
- 分享平台 人人网
- 分享平台 电邮
- 分享平台 微博
- 分享平台 人人网
- 分享平台 电邮
-
分享
分享平台这是外部链接，浏览器将打开另一个窗口
-
-
Messenger分享平台 Messenger
-
Messenger分享平台 Messenger
-
-
人人网分享平台 人人网
-
开心网分享平台 开心网
-
微博分享平台 微博
-
-
Plurk分享平台 Plurk
-
豆瓣分享平台 豆瓣
-
-
复制链接关于分享
这是外部链接，浏览器将打开另一个窗口
《逃犯条例》修正案争议未息，数以千计香港示威者先后围堵数座特区政府主要部门之总部大楼，抗议港府拒绝宣布全面撤回修法草案。
示威者星期五（6月21日）早上在金钟政府总部聚集，其后有人号召堵塞总部南侧之夏悫道马路，但让被堵车辆离去。在场BBC记者观察到，这些行动都显得突如其来。
他们随后涌至200米外之香港警察总部抗议。至下午，一些示威者转移至不远处之入境事务大楼与税务大楼，堵塞地面大堂。大楼门外干道告士打道也出现疑似示威者架设的路障。
此前，多个网上团体向港府定出星期四傍晚的最后期限，要求撤销《逃犯条例》修订草案、释放并撤销起诉此前被捕之示威者、收回港府对6月12日警民冲突之“暴动”定性，并追究冲突期间警员涉嫌滥用暴力与滥权行为。
香港警方在警察总部被围堵后公开呼吁示威者和平散去，强调这将“严重影响”应急服务。警方随后再发书面声明称，警察总部所在之湾仔区接警出警受阻。
来自现场的报道称，总部门前警员一度举起带有“警察封锁线，不得越过”字样的“黄旗”警告标语。警民双方都未采取进一步行动，但有在游行集会中常见之警方搜证摄影师在场摄像。
BBC记者于香港示威现场所见
BBC记者尼克·比克（Nick Beake）目睹开始围堵警察总部一刻：
NOW - protestors surround Hong Kong Police HQ. Demanding withdrawal of extradition bill and investigation into alleged police brutality. pic.twitter.com/qQjYqtVnF3— Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) 2019年6月21日
结尾 Twitter 帖子 用户名 @Beaking_News
BBC记者张英华（Helier Cheung）对示威者转移过程的观察：
1. 群众绝大多数为年轻人，许多人都不知道具体行动计划——在立法会大楼（示威区檐蓬）有人在读书、小睡，显得有点无所事事。
Observations on today's Hong Kong anti-extradition protests between 06:30 and 15:00 local time: 1) The crowd was overwhelmingly young. A lot of people didn't know what the plan was - many read books, napped, or were a bit bored while they camped out under the LegCo building. pic.twitter.com/Pf9aXPbNdQ— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
结尾 Twitter 帖子 用户名 @HelierCheung
2. 将近11:00（03:00 GMT），现场有突发行动，学生们开始走动，当中有些人似乎早就想好，但大多数人都不像知道计划。问他们要去哪，他们只知道跟着大队走。
2) Just before 11:00 things suddenly moved very quickly - the students got up and started walking. Some people appeared to have an inkling of the plan earlier - but the vast majority didn't seem to - when I asked them where they weren't sure, and were just following the crowd. pic.twitter.com/dNAznicmNq— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
结尾 Twitter 帖子 2 用户名 @HelierCheung
3. 局势确实变得绷紧。虽然大致上还是和平的，但有人提示大家戴起口罩，也有人开始堵路。一些人呼吁群众腾空一条车道，让被困车辆开走。
3) Things definitely got tenser then - people were reminded to wear masks, and they tried to block the roads - although it was still peaceful - and some of the protesters tried to get others to leave one lane open so the traffic that was stuck could leave. pic.twitter.com/1rfWEcWssS— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
结尾 Twitter 帖子 3 用户名 @HelierCheung
4. 在警察总部后方，有几个人朝着警员骂脏话（其中有几个人较年长），但大多数人在喊着“放人”等口号。警员除了架起铁马之外，也没多作反应。后来警员奉命关上大闸（群众报以嘘声）。
4) At back of police HQ - a few people (some older) swore at police, but most mainly chanted things like 'release them'. The officers had put out fences by the entrance, but otherwise didn't respond - later they were told to shut the gate (which the crowd booed at) pic.twitter.com/efFvNzhak5— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
结尾 Twitter 帖子 4 用户名 @HelierCheung
5. 虽然静坐规模庞大，但对抗性不算特别强。立法会方面看不见警察；警察总部只看见常规警员，而非防暴警察。
5) Despite the big sit in, things didn't seem *too* confrontational. There were no police visible at LegCo - and at police HQ we could see some regular police but no riot police.— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
结尾 Twitter 帖子 5 用户名 @HelierCheung
6. 警察似乎在尽力保持克制，避免挑起示威群众情绪。示威者都在喊口号，有人扔鸡蛋，但仅此而已。您大可以解读为双方都不想酿成暴力冲突，双方都不想输掉公关战。
6) Police seemed keen to stay calm and avoid agitating protesters - protesters chanted and some threw eggs - but nothing more serious. You could argue both sides have an interest in avoiding things getting violent - neither want to lose the PR battle. pic.twitter.com/FVN8OCt3LX— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
结尾 Twitter 帖子 6 用户名 @HelierCheung
7. 示威者和警察今天似乎都对记者彬彬有礼（无线电视的记者除外，示威者明显不喜欢他们），感觉跟我从前报道过的抗议活动差不多，也跟6月12日记者投诉警方暴力对待的局面不一样。
7) Seemed like both protesters and regular police were civil to journalists today (except for TVB journalists, which the protesters definitely didn't like). Felt like previous protests I covered and dif from 12 June when journos complained of aggressive police treatment. pic.twitter.com/agkc7KteU2— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
结尾 Twitter 帖子 7 用户名 @HelierCheung