逃犯条例：香港修法抗争变阵　政府大楼接连被围堵

  • 2019年 6月 21日
示威者在香港警察总部门前聚集（21/6/2019） 图片版权 AFP
Image caption 示威者从最初再次占据香港政府总部外的夏悫道干道，变成到军器厂街围堵香港警察总部。

《逃犯条例》修正案争议未息，数以千计香港示威者先后围堵数座特区政府主要部门之总部大楼，抗议港府拒绝宣布全面撤回修法草案。

示威者星期五（6月21日）早上在金钟政府总部聚集，其后有人号召堵塞总部南侧之夏悫道马路，但让被堵车辆离去。在场BBC记者观察到，这些行动都显得突如其来。

他们随后涌至200米外之香港警察总部抗议。至下午，一些示威者转移至不远处之入境事务大楼与税务大楼，堵塞地面大堂。大楼门外干道告士打道也出现疑似示威者架设的路障。

此前，多个网上团体向港府定出星期四傍晚的最后期限，要求撤销《逃犯条例》修订草案、释放并撤销起诉此前被捕之示威者、收回港府对6月12日警民冲突之“暴动”定性，并追究冲突期间警员涉嫌滥用暴力与滥权行为。

香港警方在警察总部被围堵后公开呼吁示威者和平散去，强调这将“严重影响”应急服务。警方随后再发书面声明称，警察总部所在之湾仔区接警出警受阻。

来自现场的报道称，总部门前警员一度举起带有“警察封锁线，不得越过”字样的“黄旗”警告标语。警民双方都未采取进一步行动，但有在游行集会中常见之警方搜证摄影师在场摄像。

BBC记者于香港示威现场所见

BBC记者尼克·比克（Nick Beake）目睹开始围堵警察总部一刻：

BBC记者张英华（Helier Cheung）对示威者转移过程的观察：

1. 群众绝大多数为年轻人，许多人都不知道具体行动计划——在立法会大楼（示威区檐蓬）有人在读书、小睡，显得有点无所事事。

2. 将近11:00（03:00 GMT），现场有突发行动，学生们开始走动，当中有些人似乎早就想好，但大多数人都不像知道计划。问他们要去哪，他们只知道跟着大队走。

3. 局势确实变得绷紧。虽然大致上还是和平的，但有人提示大家戴起口罩，也有人开始堵路。一些人呼吁群众腾空一条车道，让被困车辆开走。

4. 在警察总部后方，有几个人朝着警员骂脏话（其中有几个人较年长），但大多数人在喊着“放人”等口号。警员除了架起铁马之外，也没多作反应。后来警员奉命关上大闸（群众报以嘘声）。

5. 虽然静坐规模庞大，但对抗性不算特别强。立法会方面看不见警察；警察总部只看见常规警员，而非防暴警察。

6. 警察似乎在尽力保持克制，避免挑起示威群众情绪。示威者都在喊口号，有人扔鸡蛋，但仅此而已。您大可以解读为双方都不想酿成暴力冲突，双方都不想输掉公关战。

7. 示威者和警察今天似乎都对记者彬彬有礼（无线电视的记者除外，示威者明显不喜欢他们），感觉跟我从前报道过的抗议活动差不多，也跟6月12日记者投诉警方暴力对待的局面不一样。
