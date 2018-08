Tinder, Chappy, Bumble 约会App中看年轻人交友观

www.wanderintwo.com ✈︎ ☀︎ Bali ⚐ A turning point... ✈︎ ☀︎ The scene may be fabricated but the love is real. If you follow us and watch our stories you might have been waiting for this 😆

A post shared by JAMIE & IVANA ✈︎ TRAVEL COUPLE (@wanderintwo) on Jul 25, 2018 at 4:53am PDT