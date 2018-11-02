纽约公园惊现五彩鸳鸯 引无数美国粉丝竞折腰
- 2018年 11月 2日
纽约中央公园近日来了一位不速之客：五彩缤纷的鸳鸯！
这只雄性鸳鸯露面之后，成为纽约城内最新、最耀眼的明星，在社交媒体上吸引粉丝无数。
这一切都开始于10月10日， 曼哈顿观鸟通告在推特上分享了一段中央公园内惊现戏水鸳鸯的视频。此后，纽约爱鸟者蜂拥而至。
鸳鸯立刻成了美国的网红，Instagram上，#MandarinDuck的帖子如潮水般涌现，已经达到19200贴。
View this post on Instagram
Mystery Mandarin Duck in Central Park, with his Wood Duck friend. I’ve stalked a lot of birds, and he was one of the easiest to find. #mandarinduck #ducksofcentralpark #centralparkpond #woodduck #birdsofcentralpark #wildlife #birdsofinstagram #birdstagram #birdstalking #feather_perfection #i❤ny
A post shared by Patti (@pjmdvm) on
这位网友分享了纽约观鸟者和媒体争先恐后拍鸳鸯的场景。
还有纽约人将鸳鸯称为“纽约最抢手的王老五”。
View this post on Instagram
Spotted the Hottest Bachelor in NYC this morning🔥🦆#MandarinDucks are native to Asia, not North America - so it’s a mystery how this guy showed up in Central Park recently. He has a leg band so either belonged to zoo (but NYC zoos said he isn’t theirs) or escaped from a private owner (owning ducks is illegal in NYC). Either way he’s currently trying to fit in with the Mallards and a Wood Duck in Central Park! #MandarinDuck #Central Park #BirdCP
A post shared by holly laine mascaro (@hollylainem) on
鸳鸯主要分布在东亚，那么，中央公园内这只鸳鸯到底是哪来的呢？
推特上不少网民注意到，鸳鸯腿部有一只圈圈，因此怀疑他可能是从附近动物园里逃跑出来的。
不过，附近的中央公园动物园已经确认，这只鸳鸯不是他们的。
“曼哈顿观鸟”则建议，鸳鸯可能是从私下养鸟的人手中逃出来的。不过在纽约，养野鸭作宠物是非法的。
New York City's hottest celebrity is the Mandarin Duck, a rare bird native to East Asia that has been spotted in Central Park.Check out our glamorous feathered friend live in his new home!
鸳鸯戏水之美激励了一批纽约绘画爱好者一展才华。
View this post on Instagram
Amidst all the craziness and distress, the mysterious appearance of a mandarin duck in Central Park made me smile today. I may have to go for a walk in the park tomorrow to try and spot it. #mandarinduck #ducks #birds #centralpark #escapism #nature #rarebirds #color #watercolor #kindness #nycmystery
A post shared by Amy Routman (@amyroutman) on
如前所述，鸳鸯主要分布在东亚地区。在中国，鸳鸯是爱情忠贞、夫妻不离不弃的象征，经常出现在文学作品中。
在中央公园戏水的这只雄性鸳鸯，他的配偶在哪儿呢？他成了网红明星，他的爱人有没有思念、惆怅？