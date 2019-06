MeToo运动意想不到的后果：男主管与女员工的两难

View this post on Instagram

with @CNBCMakeIt: A new survey finds that 60% of male managers say they're uncomfortable participating in regular work activities with women, including mentoring, working one-on-one or socializing.⠀ ⠀ According to the survey, released by LeanIn.org and SurveyMonkey, that's a 33% increase from last year.⠀ ⠀ LeanIn.org founder and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg called the results "totally unacceptable."⠀ ⠀ She said the problem with this dynamic is that "women already weren't getting the same mentorship men were, particularly women of color."