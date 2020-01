武漢肺炎：新年祝福「百毒不侵」比「恭喜發財」應景

View this post on Instagram

When there’s a mask shortage in the city and all you want for lunar new year is masks 😷😂 The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is pretty serious, I just want to wish everyone good health in lunar new year! 💪🏼❤️ . Hong Kong is at higher risk because of its proximity to China. We experienced the SARS outbreak in 2003 and I really hope things will solve quickly this time. My thoughts go to the patients and medical staffs 🙏🏼 . . . #itguyartgirl #webcomic #lunarnewyear #novelcoronavirus #bonniepangart