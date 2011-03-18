BBC全球新闻总裁彼得.霍罗克斯致词（英文）

Image caption 彼得.霍羅克斯在演播室致詞

First of all, on behalf of the BBC, I would like to thank the millions of listeners to the BBC」s Mandarin service over almost 70 years, who」ve listened loyally, and, we hope, have appreciated the programming that the BBC has provided.

I」d also like to thank the many BBC members of staff, who have worked in the Mandarin Service over those years, and dedicated themselves to providing an excellent service.

The BBC regrets the ending of our radio transmissions in Mandarin.

Unfortunately because of global economic circumstances, and their impact on the British economy, the budget for BBC World Service has been reduced.

And we needed to make decisions about priorities. We decided for the future, our services online – in video, audio and text - are a new way of delivering the free, independent information about the world that we know our audiences appreciate.

So we will be continuing our service online, but unfortunately, our radio services are coming to an end.

I think we should celebrate and thank all the people who have been involved as journalists and the audiences who have responded for wonderful programming over almost 70 years, and on behalf of the BBC, and indeed the British people, I express my appreciation to all of you who have listened.

Thank you very much.

彼得。霍羅克斯致詞中文翻譯