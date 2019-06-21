逃犯條例：香港修法抗爭變陣　政府大樓接連被圍堵

  • 2019年 6月 21日
示威者在香港警察總部門前聚集（21/6/2019） 圖片版權 AFP
Image caption 示威者從最初再次佔據香港政府總部外的夏慤道幹道，變成到軍器廠街圍堵香港警察總部。

《逃犯條例》修正案爭議未息，數以千計香港示威者先後圍堵數座特區政府主要部門之總部大樓，抗議港府拒絶宣佈全面撤回修法草案。

示威者星期五（6月21日）早上在金鐘政府總部聚集，其後有人號召堵塞總部南側之夏慤道馬路，但讓被堵車輛離去。在場BBC記者觀察到，這些行動都顯得突如其來。

他們隨後湧至200米外之香港警察總部抗議。至下午，一些示威者轉移至不遠處之入境事務大樓與稅務大樓，堵塞地面大堂。大樓門外幹道告士打道也出現疑似示威者架設的路障。

此前，多個網上團體向港府定出星期四傍晚的最後期限，要求撤銷《逃犯條例》修訂草案、釋放並撤銷起訴此前被捕之示威者、收回港府對6月12日警民衝突之「暴動」定性，並追究衝突期間警員涉嫌濫用暴力與濫權行為。

香港警方在警察總部被圍堵後公開呼籲示威者和平散去，強調這將「嚴重影響」應急服務。警方隨後再發書面聲明稱，警察總部所在之灣仔區接警出警受阻。

來自現場的報道稱，總部門前警員一度舉起帶有「警察封鎖線，不得越過」字樣的「黃旗」警告標語。警民雙方都未採取進一步行動，但有在遊行集會中常見之警方搜證攝影師在場攝像。

BBC記者於香港示威現場所見

BBC記者尼克·比克（Nick Beake）目睹開始圍堵警察總部一刻：

BBC記者張英華（Helier Cheung）對示威者轉移過程的觀察：

1. 群眾絶大多數為年輕人，許多人都不知道具體行動計劃——在立法會大樓（示威區檐蓬）有人在讀書、小睡，顯得有點無所事事。

2. 將近11:00（03:00 GMT），現場有突發行動，學生們開始走動，當中有些人似乎早就想好，但大多數人都不像知道計劃。問他們要去哪，他們只知道跟著大隊走。

3. 局勢確實變得繃緊。雖然大致上還是和平的，但有人提示大家戴起口罩，也有人開始堵路。一些人呼籲群眾騰空一條車道，讓被困車輛開走。

4. 在警察總部後方，有幾個人朝著警員罵髒話（其中有幾個人較年長），但大多數人在喊著「放人」等口號。警員除了架起鐵馬之外，也沒多作反應。後來警員奉命關上大閘（群眾報以噓聲）。

5. 雖然靜坐規模龐大，但對抗性不算特別強。立法會方面看不見警察；警察總部只看見常規警員，而非防暴警察。

6. 警察似乎在盡力保持克制，避免挑起示威群眾情緒。示威者都在喊口號，有人扔雞蛋，但僅此而已。您大可以解讀為雙方都不想釀成暴力衝突，雙方都不想輸掉公關戰。

7. 示威者和警察今天似乎都對記者彬彬有禮（無線電視的記者除外，示威者明顯不喜歡他們），感覺跟我從前報道過的抗議活動差不多，也跟6月12日記者投訴警方暴力對待的局面不一樣。
《逃犯條例》修訂：為下一代勇敢發聲的香港媽媽
黃之鋒：林鄭月娥不下台，香港將會有更多人上街