逃犯條例：香港修法抗爭變陣 政府大樓接連被圍堵
- 2019年 6月 21日
《逃犯條例》修正案爭議未息，數以千計香港示威者先後圍堵數座特區政府主要部門之總部大樓，抗議港府拒絶宣佈全面撤回修法草案。
示威者星期五（6月21日）早上在金鐘政府總部聚集，其後有人號召堵塞總部南側之夏慤道馬路，但讓被堵車輛離去。在場BBC記者觀察到，這些行動都顯得突如其來。
他們隨後湧至200米外之香港警察總部抗議。至下午，一些示威者轉移至不遠處之入境事務大樓與稅務大樓，堵塞地面大堂。大樓門外幹道告士打道也出現疑似示威者架設的路障。
此前，多個網上團體向港府定出星期四傍晚的最後期限，要求撤銷《逃犯條例》修訂草案、釋放並撤銷起訴此前被捕之示威者、收回港府對6月12日警民衝突之「暴動」定性，並追究衝突期間警員涉嫌濫用暴力與濫權行為。
香港警方在警察總部被圍堵後公開呼籲示威者和平散去，強調這將「嚴重影響」應急服務。警方隨後再發書面聲明稱，警察總部所在之灣仔區接警出警受阻。
來自現場的報道稱，總部門前警員一度舉起帶有「警察封鎖線，不得越過」字樣的「黃旗」警告標語。警民雙方都未採取進一步行動，但有在遊行集會中常見之警方搜證攝影師在場攝像。
BBC記者於香港示威現場所見
BBC記者尼克·比克（Nick Beake）目睹開始圍堵警察總部一刻：
NOW - protestors surround Hong Kong Police HQ. Demanding withdrawal of extradition bill and investigation into alleged police brutality. pic.twitter.com/qQjYqtVnF3— Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) 2019年6月21日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 用戶名 @Beaking_News
BBC記者張英華（Helier Cheung）對示威者轉移過程的觀察：
1. 群眾絶大多數為年輕人，許多人都不知道具體行動計劃——在立法會大樓（示威區檐蓬）有人在讀書、小睡，顯得有點無所事事。
Observations on today's Hong Kong anti-extradition protests between 06:30 and 15:00 local time: 1) The crowd was overwhelmingly young. A lot of people didn't know what the plan was - many read books, napped, or were a bit bored while they camped out under the LegCo building. pic.twitter.com/Pf9aXPbNdQ— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 用戶名 @HelierCheung
2. 將近11:00（03:00 GMT），現場有突發行動，學生們開始走動，當中有些人似乎早就想好，但大多數人都不像知道計劃。問他們要去哪，他們只知道跟著大隊走。
2) Just before 11:00 things suddenly moved very quickly - the students got up and started walking. Some people appeared to have an inkling of the plan earlier - but the vast majority didn't seem to - when I asked them where they weren't sure, and were just following the crowd. pic.twitter.com/dNAznicmNq— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 2 用戶名 @HelierCheung
3. 局勢確實變得繃緊。雖然大致上還是和平的，但有人提示大家戴起口罩，也有人開始堵路。一些人呼籲群眾騰空一條車道，讓被困車輛開走。
3) Things definitely got tenser then - people were reminded to wear masks, and they tried to block the roads - although it was still peaceful - and some of the protesters tried to get others to leave one lane open so the traffic that was stuck could leave. pic.twitter.com/1rfWEcWssS— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 3 用戶名 @HelierCheung
4. 在警察總部後方，有幾個人朝著警員罵髒話（其中有幾個人較年長），但大多數人在喊著「放人」等口號。警員除了架起鐵馬之外，也沒多作反應。後來警員奉命關上大閘（群眾報以噓聲）。
4) At back of police HQ - a few people (some older) swore at police, but most mainly chanted things like 'release them'. The officers had put out fences by the entrance, but otherwise didn't respond - later they were told to shut the gate (which the crowd booed at) pic.twitter.com/efFvNzhak5— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 4 用戶名 @HelierCheung
5. 雖然靜坐規模龐大，但對抗性不算特別強。立法會方面看不見警察；警察總部只看見常規警員，而非防暴警察。
5) Despite the big sit in, things didn't seem *too* confrontational. There were no police visible at LegCo - and at police HQ we could see some regular police but no riot police.— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 5 用戶名 @HelierCheung
6. 警察似乎在盡力保持克制，避免挑起示威群眾情緒。示威者都在喊口號，有人扔雞蛋，但僅此而已。您大可以解讀為雙方都不想釀成暴力衝突，雙方都不想輸掉公關戰。
6) Police seemed keen to stay calm and avoid agitating protesters - protesters chanted and some threw eggs - but nothing more serious. You could argue both sides have an interest in avoiding things getting violent - neither want to lose the PR battle. pic.twitter.com/FVN8OCt3LX— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 6 用戶名 @HelierCheung
7. 示威者和警察今天似乎都對記者彬彬有禮（無線電視的記者除外，示威者明顯不喜歡他們），感覺跟我從前報道過的抗議活動差不多，也跟6月12日記者投訴警方暴力對待的局面不一樣。
7) Seemed like both protesters and regular police were civil to journalists today (except for TVB journalists, which the protesters definitely didn't like). Felt like previous protests I covered and dif from 12 June when journos complained of aggressive police treatment. pic.twitter.com/agkc7KteU2— Helier Cheung (@HelierCheung) 2019年6月21日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 7 用戶名 @HelierCheung