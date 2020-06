As an international community we all have a stake in 🇭🇰success & prosperity. With my @G7 colleagues 🇨🇦🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹 🇯🇵🇺🇸🇪🇺we reiterated our grave concern at China's decision to impose the national security law. HK's autonomy & rights & freedoms must be protected https://t.co/tmab1jYfd3