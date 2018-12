View this post on Instagram

Day 41: I’VE GOT THE WHOLE WORLD IN MY HANDS!! Man trying to hold up the weight of the entire world from the bottom is quite heavy 😉. Still riding high from my time at the South Pole yesterday. This is the “true geographic pole” whereas the photo from yesterday was taken at the ceremonial pole with all the flags of the signatory Antarctica treaty countries. You see the South Pole station is constantly moving around on the glacial ice here. So every year the location of the Pole has to be remeasured and the sign is moved. It moves about 30 ft per year, but they don’t move the ceremonial pole, just this sign. They are only about a five minute walk from each other, but of course you’ve got to celebrate and take pictures at both places. Another solid day today, adding 18 more miles to the bank and another day closer to reaching the other side of the continent. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible