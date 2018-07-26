媲美主人 明星寵物IG賬號風頭強勁
2018年 7月 26日
你可能會以為，艾德·希蘭（Ed Sheeran）會忙到沒有閒暇時間，畢竟他是全球最受歡迎的音樂人之一。
但顯然不是，他給自己的貓開了一個Instagram賬戶，分享他寵物的點點滴滴。
A post shared by Calippo & Dorito (@thewibbles) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 thewibbles
希蘭在他自己的Instagram上發佈消息說：「我的小貓們有了自己的Instagram，聰明的貓咪。」隨後，有超過14萬人關注了這個賬號。
目前，希蘭已經在上面分享了四張小貓的照片。
A post shared by Calippo & Dorito (@thewibbles) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 2 用戶名 thewibbles
希蘭出了名地喜歡寵物，他曾經分享過貓咪的許多照片。他與女友西伯恩（Cherry Seaborn）訂婚時，他說貓咪們也十分「開心」。
Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx
A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 teddysphotos
除了希蘭，也有許多其他名人為自己的寵物開設Instagram賬戶。女歌手Lady Gaga的愛犬擁有將近25萬粉絲。
A post shared by Miss Asia (@missasiaxoxo) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 missasiaxoxo
美國模特凱莉·詹娜（Kylie Jenner）、美國歌手麥莉·賽勒斯（Miley Cyrus）以及設計師馬克·雅各布斯（Marc Jacobs）都給自己的寵物開設了Instagram賬戶。
A post shared by Normie and Bambi Jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 normieandbambijenner
希蘭的好友、美國女歌手泰勒·斯威夫特（Taylor Swift）也是一個十足的「貓控」。她有兩隻貓，分別以美劇《法律與秩序》和《實習醫生格蕾》中的人物命名。
Just over here daydreaming about playing Manchester tomorrow... 💕
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 taylorswift
斯威夫特十分喜歡她的貓，有報道稱，她甚至想用貓咪們的名字註冊商標。
看上去希蘭還沒有這樣的計劃，但是他也在給他的貓咪們吸引粉絲。
像這樣的圖片一定會有幫助。
Squish feat. Pusslé at bath time
A post shared by Calippo & Dorito (@thewibbles) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 3 用戶名 thewibbles