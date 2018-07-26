媲美主人 明星寵物IG賬號風頭強勁

你可能會以為，艾德·希蘭（Ed Sheeran）會忙到沒有閒暇時間，畢竟他是全球最受歡迎的音樂人之一。

但顯然不是，他給自己的貓開了一個Instagram賬戶，分享他寵物的點點滴滴。

希蘭在他自己的Instagram上發佈消息說：「我的小貓們有了自己的Instagram，聰明的貓咪。」隨後，有超過14萬人關注了這個賬號。

目前，希蘭已經在上面分享了四張小貓的照片。

希蘭出了名地喜歡寵物，他曾經分享過貓咪的許多照片。他與女友西伯恩（Cherry Seaborn）訂婚時，他說貓咪們也十分「開心」。

除了希蘭，也有許多其他名人為自己的寵物開設Instagram賬戶。女歌手Lady Gaga的愛犬擁有將近25萬粉絲。

美國模特凱莉·詹娜（Kylie Jenner）、美國歌手麥莉·賽勒斯（Miley Cyrus）以及設計師馬克·雅各布斯（Marc Jacobs）都給自己的寵物開設了Instagram賬戶。

希蘭的好友、美國女歌手泰勒·斯威夫特（Taylor Swift）也是一個十足的「貓控」。她有兩隻貓，分別以美劇《法律與秩序》和《實習醫生格蕾》中的人物命名。

斯威夫特十分喜歡她的貓，有報道稱，她甚至想用貓咪們的名字註冊商標。

看上去希蘭還沒有這樣的計劃，但是他也在給他的貓咪們吸引粉絲。

像這樣的圖片一定會有幫助。

