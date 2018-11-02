紐約公園驚現五彩鴛鴦 引無數美國粉絲競折腰

喬治·皮爾伯特 BBC News
  • 2018年 11月 2日
Mandarin duck in NYC 圖片版權 Phil Torres

紐約中央公園近日來了一位不速之客：五彩繽紛的鴛鴦！

這只雄性鴛鴦露面之後，成為紐約城內最新、最耀眼的明星，在社交媒體上吸引粉絲無數。

這一切都開始於10月10日， 曼哈頓觀鳥通告在推特上分享了一段中央公園內驚現戲水鴛鴦的視頻。此後，紐約愛鳥者蜂擁而至。

鴛鴦立刻成了美國的網紅，Instagram上，#MandarinDuck的帖子如潮水般湧現，已經達到19200貼。

這位網友分享了紐約觀鳥者和媒體爭先恐後拍鴛鴦的場景。

還有紐約人將鴛鴦稱為「紐約最搶手的王老五」。

鴛鴦主要分佈在東亞，那麼，中央公園內這只鴛鴦到底是哪來的呢？

推特上不少網民注意到，鴛鴦腿部有一隻圈圈，因此懷疑他可能是從附近動物園裏逃跑出來的。

不過，附近的中央公園動物園已經確認，這只鴛鴦不是他們的。

「曼哈頓觀鳥」則建議，鴛鴦可能是從私下養鳥的人手中逃出來的。不過在紐約，養野鴨作寵物是非法的。

鴛鴦戲水之美激勵了一批紐約繪畫愛好者一展才華。

如前所述，鴛鴦主要分佈在東亞地區。在中國，鴛鴦是愛情忠貞、夫妻不離不棄的象徵，經常出現在文學作品中。

在中央公園戲水的這只雄性鴛鴦，他的配偶在哪兒呢？他成了網紅明星，他的愛人有沒有思念、惆悵？