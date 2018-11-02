紐約公園驚現五彩鴛鴦 引無數美國粉絲競折腰
- 2018年 11月 2日
紐約中央公園近日來了一位不速之客：五彩繽紛的鴛鴦！
這只雄性鴛鴦露面之後，成為紐約城內最新、最耀眼的明星，在社交媒體上吸引粉絲無數。
這一切都開始於10月10日， 曼哈頓觀鳥通告在推特上分享了一段中央公園內驚現戲水鴛鴦的視頻。此後，紐約愛鳥者蜂擁而至。
The Central Park Pond's newly-arrived male Mandarin Duck (we still do not know how it got here) unseated the Wood Duck as prettiest duck in the park. Gus Keri brings us close-up video pic.twitter.com/cauqVt4kSK— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) 2018年10月11日
結尾 Twitter 帖子 用戶名 @BirdCentralPark
鴛鴦立刻成了美國的網紅，Instagram上，#MandarinDuck的帖子如潮水般湧現，已經達到19200貼。
View this post on Instagram
Mystery Mandarin Duck in Central Park, with his Wood Duck friend. I’ve stalked a lot of birds, and he was one of the easiest to find. #mandarinduck #ducksofcentralpark #centralparkpond #woodduck #birdsofcentralpark #wildlife #birdsofinstagram #birdstagram #birdstalking #feather_perfection #i❤ny
A post shared by Patti (@pjmdvm) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 pjmdvm
這位網友分享了紐約觀鳥者和媒體爭先恐後拍鴛鴦的場景。
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 seishinny
還有紐約人將鴛鴦稱為「紐約最搶手的王老五」。
View this post on Instagram
Spotted the Hottest Bachelor in NYC this morning🔥🦆#MandarinDucks are native to Asia, not North America - so it’s a mystery how this guy showed up in Central Park recently. He has a leg band so either belonged to zoo (but NYC zoos said he isn’t theirs) or escaped from a private owner (owning ducks is illegal in NYC). Either way he’s currently trying to fit in with the Mallards and a Wood Duck in Central Park! #MandarinDuck #Central Park #BirdCP
A post shared by holly laine mascaro (@hollylainem) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 hollylainem
鴛鴦主要分佈在東亞，那麼，中央公園內這只鴛鴦到底是哪來的呢？
推特上不少網民注意到，鴛鴦腿部有一隻圈圈，因此懷疑他可能是從附近動物園裏逃跑出來的。
不過，附近的中央公園動物園已經確認，這只鴛鴦不是他們的。
「曼哈頓觀鳥」則建議，鴛鴦可能是從私下養鳥的人手中逃出來的。不過在紐約，養野鴨作寵物是非法的。
New York City’s hottest celebrity is the Mandarin Duck, a rare bird native to East Asia that has been spotted in Central Park.Check out our glamorous feathered friend live in his new home!Posted by New York City Department of Parks & Recreation on Thursday, 1 November 2018
結尾 Facebook 帖子 用戶名 New York City Department of Parks & Recreation
鴛鴦戲水之美激勵了一批紐約繪畫愛好者一展才華。
View this post on Instagram
Amidst all the craziness and distress, the mysterious appearance of a mandarin duck in Central Park made me smile today. I may have to go for a walk in the park tomorrow to try and spot it. #mandarinduck #ducks #birds #centralpark #escapism #nature #rarebirds #color #watercolor #kindness #nycmystery
A post shared by Amy Routman (@amyroutman) on
結尾 Instagram 帖子 用戶名 amyroutman
如前所述，鴛鴦主要分佈在東亞地區。在中國，鴛鴦是愛情忠貞、夫妻不離不棄的象徵，經常出現在文學作品中。
在中央公園戲水的這只雄性鴛鴦，他的配偶在哪兒呢？他成了網紅明星，他的愛人有沒有思念、惆悵？