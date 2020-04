View this post on Instagram

Been on continuous calls on the daily with various different organizations serving our neighbors in/near Chinatown, all doing essential work for society, learning more and more about our most vulnerable population and brainstorming with these orgs about logistics, distribution and the many moving parts surrounding those steps. • • • Our elderly are one of our most susceptible especially during these times. Food is scarce, pantries have run out, home assistance is nearly non-existent, and the need for food is only spiking higher by the day. There are so many of us who were raised by immigrant grandparents, and we understand the feeling and the urgency of not wanting the cultural and language barriers to prevent them from getting the help they need. Not having enough volunteers to safely distribute the food in these large complex buildings has been the most difficult piece to solve and has prevented many elders from receiving food. We’re cooking more hot meals for the elders under the care of different organizations like the Chinese-American Planning Council @cpc__nyc. Next week, we’re going to provide as many hot meals as we are able to for their elderly residents in Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens! If you own a restaurant and would like to contribute hot meals with us, please send us a DM. • • • Thank you, to each and every one of you. for jumping in with your contributions to help us continue nourishing our po-po’s 婆婆 and gong-gong’s 公公, we are overwhelmed by your generosity and the hope you’ve provided during these challenging times. • • • (Thank you for taking these heartwarming & uplifting photos for us @prissyxo_93 🙏)