美國華人激辯「黑人的命也是命」背後的代際衝突

#Repost @faramita_nicole ・・・ There's no effort too small in abolishing anti-blackness. @marinaaaaa_7 and I walked around west Harlem to talk to Chinese and Asian vendors today, asking for their opinions and support of the #BLM movement. We are working with @chineseforblacklives to expand our outreach across New York, and other major cities in the US and Canada. Many businesses showed support while some reserve their concerns. But we will continue to engage our community and spread solidarity with our heros out there protesting. Meanwhile, you can go support these businesses who are also impacted during COVID-19 by ordering takeouts from them! And follow @chineseforblacklives ✊🏼💛