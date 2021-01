美國總統就職典禮2021:你需要了解的七個問題

什麼是就職典禮?

「我謹莊嚴宣誓,我將忠實執行合眾國總統職責,竭盡全力恪守、維護和捍衛合眾國憲法。」(I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.)。